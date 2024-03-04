Spc Israel Osagie: Serving Africa and America at Justified Accord 2024

Photo By Ronald Bell | U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Israel Osagie, practical nursing specialist, and Sgt. Mary...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Bell | U.S. Army Reserve Spc. Israel Osagie, practical nursing specialist, and Sgt. Mary Denio, a combat medic, both from 425th Medical Detachment,176th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command, demonstrate the electrocardiogram machine with Kenyan Defence Forces Sgt. Emma Wangechi, registered nurse, in Nanyuki, Kenya on Feb, 29, 2024. Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) is U.S. Africa Command's largest exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and hosted in Kenya, this year's exercise will incorporate personnel and units from 23 nations. This multinational exercise builds readiness for the U.S. joint force, prepares regional partners for UN and AU mandated missions, and increases multinational interoperability in support of humanitarian assistance, disaster response and crisis response. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Ronald D. Bell) see less | View Image Page

NANYUKI, Kenya – "I'm here to give back to my continent," said U.S. Army Spc. Israel Osagie, a practical nursing specialist with the 425th Medical Detachment, 176th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command.



Originally from Nigeria, Osagie felt emotional about returning to the continent.



“For me, it's coming back to give back to home. When I landed in Kenya and I saw the locals, I was inspired to do more,” he said. “Seeing me in my U.S. Army uniform and trying to recognize me as being one of theirs, has been very welcoming and heartwarming.”



Osagie is one of many to join exercise Justified Accord 2024 (JA24) as part of the Role 1 medical team that provides capabilities for first aid, immediate lifesaving measures, and triage. JA24 is U.S. Africa Command's largest military exercise in East Africa, running from Feb. 26 - March 7. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), this year's exercise incorporates more than 1,000 service members and units from 23 nations.



At JA24, the medical team has a mission to ensure the safety and well-being of all personnel during training exercises. Osagie feels his role on the medical support team is vital, providing essential health resources and expertise for U.S. Soldiers and multinational partners. However, his passion for the medical system started almost a decade ago.



First becoming a physician in Nigeria, Osagie practiced for six years prior to coming to the U.S. in 2021 and joining the U.S. Army Reserves.



“I've always loved the Army because it gets you motivated, it keeps your head straight, and it gives you all the inspiration and motivation to push ahead in your career,” he shared. “As a physician, I want to major in psychiatry, and I think the Army is the best place to explore my career opportunities."



Osagie’s main focus is on mental health, and when he returns to his current home state of Texas, he aims to address substance-use disorders and immunocompromised conditions.



Recognizing the global impact of these issues, he stressed, "The army needs expertise in mental health for successful missions. If we don't have that, then our missions are going to fail.”



In addition to his professional duties, Osagie expressed gratitude to his family and everyone involved in the mission's success.



"This is me doing what I do best," he concluded. "I appreciate everything Kenya has offered us, including their rich culture.”



