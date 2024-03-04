Why I Serve - Sgt. Brayden Geggie, bassoonist for the U.S. Army Japan Band

Having joined only a few years ago, in June of 2021, Sgt. Brayden Geggie, bassoonist for the U.S. Army Japan Band, has already fulfilled the goals that led him to join the United States Army in the first place.

“I joined the Army because it gave me the unique opportunity to travel the world and play music for all sorts of different people,” said. Geggie. “My favorite part about being in the Army band is how many opportunities we have to travel, go out and work with the community and make a positive impact, and display the Army in a different light than they might think.”

Currently in Thailand for joint exercise Cobra Gold 2024, which takes place Feb. 27 to March 8, 2024, Geggie said the experience has been an opportunity to get to know servicemembers from all over the world.

“Thailand has been great. It’s been nice working with our Thai partners,” Geggie explained. “We’re doing guard duty with them, so we get to work very closely with them. The people here have been really friendly, the food is fantastic and it’s just been a really nice time.”

Having only been stationed with the Army band, Geggie said he’s been especially grateful to be around other U.S. forces during his time at Cobra Gold.

“My favorite part about the exercise so far is getting to work with all the different military branches,” said Geggie. “Being in the band, we typically work within the unit doing concerts for the public, and now it’s great just to see and be able to talk to everyone else and hear their experiences and be able to learn more about what different soldiers in the military do.”

