Army CID Connects With Their Community at the Wiesbaden Job Fair

Courtesy Photo | Special Agents from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Special Agents from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Kaiserslautern Resident Agency participated in a mini-job fair hosted by the Wiesbaden MWR Army Community Service, on Hainerberg Kaserne, Germany, 28 Feb. 2024. see less | View Image Page

Special Agents from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Kaiserslautern Resident Agency participated in a mini-job fair hosted by the Wiesbaden MWR Army Community Service, on Hainerberg Kaserne, Germany, February, 28, 2024.



Kaiserslautern Resident Agency Special Agents Orin Wiltshire and Torey Lewis and spoke with over 50 community members on the role of Army CID in Army communities, basic job requirements for a Special Agent, and what a typical day is like.



The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is a complex organization and relies on a diverse, highly skilled workforce. From Special Agents and Forensic Scientists to Cyber Investigators and Human Resources, each of our positions play a critical role for Army CID.



Engaging with local communities gives Special Agents and other members of the Army CID family the opportunity to explain the importance of our mission and how the Agency has a positive impact and truly makes a difference in people’s lives in our Army communities worldwide.



CID is the Army's premier federal law enforcement agency with nearly 3,000 personnel assigned to 124 locations worldwide, responsible for wide-ranging investigations and Executive Protection for the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and prominent military leaders.



Check out Army CID on our website www.cid.army.mil/Join-CID and see new job opportunities on our Linkedin, Youtube and X.