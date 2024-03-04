Joint Task Force-Red Hill Residual Fuel Update

HONOLULU – Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) released an updated dashboard Monday tracking residual fuel removal and key upcoming events.
As of March 4, JTF-RH safely removed 59,888 gallons of residual fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).
For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.
