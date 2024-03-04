Army Successfully Conducts First Launched Effects-Medium Range Flight Test

Courtesy Photo | Aurora Flight Sciences launches an Anduril Altius-700 during the tests at Dugway...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Aurora Flight Sciences launches an Anduril Altius-700 during the tests at Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah. (Aurora Flight Sciences Photo) see less | View Image Page

Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah –The Launched Effects (LE) program recently achieved a key milestone with the first system flight tests of the Launched Effects-Medium Range (LE-MR) prototype system.



The Program Executive Office Aviation’s (PEO Aviation) Project Manager, Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (PM UAS) conducted the tests over an eight-day period during the middle of February.



Aurora Flight Sciences, the system integrator, led the tests to verify the functionality of the different integrated components of the LE-MR system. The base prototype consists of the Anduril Altius-700 air vehicle and the Collins Mission System. Payloads for the tests included a Northrop Grumman Corporation Radio Frequency Detect, Identify, Locate, and Report payload and a Report and Technology Services Corporation decoy payloads. The flights were controlled using a Scalable Control Interface prototype.



Using a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) for the LE-MR is a critical component of the program’s success. “MOSA is an integral component of the LE-MR and was part of the initial design discussions and the contract. This approach allows for continuous upgrades and integration of various payloads ensuring we remain ahead of the threat.”, said COL Danielle Medaglia, PM UAS.



PEO Aviation is committed to MOSA to align overall program objectives, requirements, and implementation to achieve a common end state that enables all programs and eliminates duplicative efforts. The MOSA-centric technical and business strategy enabled all five vendors to collaborate on the program, integrating the mission systems and payloads with the air vehicles.