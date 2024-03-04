Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Successfully Conducts First Launched Effects-Medium Range Flight Test

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Story by David Hylton 

    Program Executive Office, Aviation

    Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah –The Launched Effects (LE) program recently achieved a key milestone with the first system flight tests of the Launched Effects-Medium Range (LE-MR) prototype system.

    The Program Executive Office Aviation’s (PEO Aviation) Project Manager, Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (PM UAS) conducted the tests over an eight-day period during the middle of February.

    Aurora Flight Sciences, the system integrator, led the tests to verify the functionality of the different integrated components of the LE-MR system. The base prototype consists of the Anduril Altius-700 air vehicle and the Collins Mission System. Payloads for the tests included a Northrop Grumman Corporation Radio Frequency Detect, Identify, Locate, and Report payload and a Report and Technology Services Corporation decoy payloads. The flights were controlled using a Scalable Control Interface prototype.

    Using a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) for the LE-MR is a critical component of the program’s success. “MOSA is an integral component of the LE-MR and was part of the initial design discussions and the contract. This approach allows for continuous upgrades and integration of various payloads ensuring we remain ahead of the threat.”, said COL Danielle Medaglia, PM UAS.

    PEO Aviation is committed to MOSA to align overall program objectives, requirements, and implementation to achieve a common end state that enables all programs and eliminates duplicative efforts. The MOSA-centric technical and business strategy enabled all five vendors to collaborate on the program, integrating the mission systems and payloads with the air vehicles.

