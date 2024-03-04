85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command hosts relinquishment of command ceremony

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – Brig. Gen. Richard Corner relinquished command of the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command during a brief ceremony, March 1, 2024, to Maj. Gen. Mark Landes, acting commanding general of First Army.



Landes presided over the ceremony. He praised Corner’s leadership over the past two years and the strong relationship maintained between the 85th USARSC and First Army.



“The 85th USARSC is essential to the First Army mission. We cannot do what we do without the professionals of the 85th (USARSC). It’s like water and bread,” said Landes. “Rich’s leadership has been exemplary. Our Army has never and will never win a large-scale conflict without all the compos. Thank you to Rich and all your team for your service.”



Corner then spoke to the Soldiers and guests attending the ceremony.



“Today I stand before you with a deep sense of gratitude. The dedication and resilience of each Soldier has been the cornerstone of our mission. I want to express my heartfelt thanks. Your commitment to duty and unwavering professionalism has been the key to our success. I cannot thank you enough for all you have done for me and my family. It’s been an honor to serve with all of you,” said Corner.



Corner added one of the highlights of his time with the 85th USARSC was the opportunity to go out to the field and see the Soldiers in action.



Illinois Army Reserve Ambassador Paul Hettich also attended the ceremony.



“I always think this (relinquishment of command ceremony) is one of the most important things I and the Soldiers can do. It continues the Army tradition. It brings everyone together to celebrate the tradition. You can see the emotion in the faces of the Soldiers,” he said. “You can tell they really liked Brigadier General Corner.”



Hettich served on five combat deployments during his 32-year Army career.



“Every one of my combat deployments included the active Army and Army Reserve. Being someone who served in the National Guard, active Army, and Army Reserve, it’s important that all the components work together to achieve the mission.”



Corner and his wife, Nicolle, have four children. His next assignment will be at the Pentagon.

