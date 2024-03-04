301st Fighter Wing host Family Day

Photo By Nije Hightower | Children eat cotten candy at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on...... read more read more Photo By Nije Hightower | Children eat cotten candy at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas on March 3, 2023. The 301st Fighter Wing First Sergeant Council hosted a cotton candy booth for the enjoyment of their airmen and loved ones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nije Hightower) see less | View Image Page

Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas -- The 301st Fighter Wing and their families gathered on March 3 for Family Day, marking the unit's first in five years.



The event featured a lively atmosphere with delicious barbecue and fun activities. Chief Master Sergeants, alongside community partners, took charge of chopping 90 briskets, senior leaders made a splash in the dunk tank and first sergeants delighted attendees with cotton candy, all aimed at bringing joy and camaraderie to the troops and their loved ones.



"This event is not only for our Airmen but primarily for our families. You are the ones that have to make the sacrifice when our folks go downrange," said Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Rapelje, 301 FW command chief. "To the families, please know you have a family here who is going to continue to look after you if you need that; your resources are plentiful."



In addition to the festivities, Family Day offered valuable educational resources for members and their families to explore. Representatives from the Fleet and Family Support Center, The Guardian and Reserve Assistance Fund, and various veteran service organizations were on hand to provide guidance on accessing benefits and entitlements.



“We have a lot of veteran service organizations out here. I talk to you all the time about the VA [Veteran Affairs], your services, and things that you earn during your careers," noted Scott Palomino, 301 FW Airmen and Family Readiness Center director. "All of those organizations are here to talk to you and let you know how to access your benefits and entitlements that you earn while putting on the uniform. Do me a favor, take the time to go and talk to them because they have a lot of good information to help you through your military career and assist with services and resources."



Children were treated to a plethora of activities, including exploring a squad car provided by the 301st Security Forces Squadron, where they gleefully played with the sirens. Volunteers from the 301st Force Support Squadron oversaw the bouncy houses, adding to the excitement. Families also cheered from the sidelines as their Airmen played in an ultimate frisbee tournament.



This Family Day comes at a pivotal moment, with recently returned deployers reuniting with their loved ones, making the event even more meaningful.



Palomino concluded with a final message: "Lastly, just have fun and get to know your Airmen and their families. All of the families, thank you so much; I really appreciate everything you do for your military member. They serve, and you serve alongside them. Thank you for everything you do."