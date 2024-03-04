Moldovan Soldiers Tour NC Guard Museum

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | North Carolina National Guard Soldier Staff Sgt. Gary Spencer, NCNG Museum curator,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | North Carolina National Guard Soldier Staff Sgt. Gary Spencer, NCNG Museum curator, guides a tour of the NCNG Museum for a delegation of enlisted Moldovan Soldiers invited to join the NCNG Best Warrior Competition scheduled for later this month in Raleigh, North Carolina, March 1, 2024. The Soldiers included a senior Moldovan enlisted leader National Army Sergeant Major Andrei Cojocaru, a recent graduate of the U. S. Army Sergeants Major Academy with NCNG Soldier Sgt. Maj. Rita Rice, donated a Moldovan Army uniform as part of the State Partnership Program display showcasing the nearly three decades of cooperation between the NCNG and Moldovan military partners. (U.S. Army photo by Robert Jordan, North Carolina Department of Public Safety) see less | View Image Page

A delegation of enlisted Moldovan Soldiers invited to join a North Carolina National Guard Best Warrior Competition scheduled for later this month toured the NCNG Museum in Raleigh, North Carolina, March 1, 2024. The Soldiers included a senior Moldovan enlisted leader National Army Sergeant Major Andrei Cojocaru, a recent graduate of the U. S. Army Sergeants Major Academy with NCNG Soldier Sgt. Maj. Rita Rice, donated a Moldovan Army uniform as part of the State Partnership Program display showcasing the nearly three decades of cooperation between the NCNG and Moldovan military partners.