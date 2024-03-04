A delegation of enlisted Moldovan Soldiers invited to join a North Carolina National Guard Best Warrior Competition scheduled for later this month toured the NCNG Museum in Raleigh, North Carolina, March 1, 2024. The Soldiers included a senior Moldovan enlisted leader National Army Sergeant Major Andrei Cojocaru, a recent graduate of the U. S. Army Sergeants Major Academy with NCNG Soldier Sgt. Maj. Rita Rice, donated a Moldovan Army uniform as part of the State Partnership Program display showcasing the nearly three decades of cooperation between the NCNG and Moldovan military partners.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2024 15:43
|Story ID:
|465314
|Location:
|RALEIGH, NC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Moldovan Soldiers Tour NC Guard Museum, by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT