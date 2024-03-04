Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moldovan Soldiers Tour NC Guard Museum

    Moldovan Soldiers Tour NC Guard Museum

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan | North Carolina National Guard Soldier Staff Sgt. Gary Spencer, NCNG Museum curator,...... read more read more

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan    

    North Carolina National Guard

    A delegation of enlisted Moldovan Soldiers invited to join a North Carolina National Guard Best Warrior Competition scheduled for later this month toured the NCNG Museum in Raleigh, North Carolina, March 1, 2024. The Soldiers included a senior Moldovan enlisted leader National Army Sergeant Major Andrei Cojocaru, a recent graduate of the U. S. Army Sergeants Major Academy with NCNG Soldier Sgt. Maj. Rita Rice, donated a Moldovan Army uniform as part of the State Partnership Program display showcasing the nearly three decades of cooperation between the NCNG and Moldovan military partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 15:43
    Story ID: 465314
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moldovan Soldiers Tour NC Guard Museum, by SFC Robert Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Moldovan Soldiers Tour NC Guard Museum
    Moldovan Soldiers Tour NC Guard Museum
    Moldovan Soldiers Tour NC Guard Museum
    Moldovan Soldiers Tour NC Guard Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Moldova
    North Carolina National Guard
    sergeant major
    NCNG
    North Carolina National Guard Museum
    enlisted soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT