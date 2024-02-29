CDSE Now Offers the Insider Threat Detection Analysis Course

QUANTICO, Va. – Your boss just assigned you to your organization’s insider threat hub team. So, now what? What is an insider threat hub, and what are my responsibilities?



The Insider Threat Detection Analysis Course (ITDAC), which is now offered through the Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE), will answer these questions and more.



The first virtual iteration of the ITDAC just wrapped on 1 MAR, providing entry-level Department of Defense (DOD) Counter-Insider Threat Analysts the ability to apply critical thinking skills and structured analytic techniques to address potential insider threat indicators at no cost. This course was originally delivered in-person at the Defense Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) Academy for Defense Intelligence.



Steven P. Ransdell, Senior Instructional Designer assigned to CDSE, said, “The course teaches insider threat analysts how to apply Executive Order and DOD authorities to gather data, aggregate information, analyze what it means, and how to respond to any threat identified while still ensuring that constitutional and privacy rights are protected.”



Ransdell emphasized that the ITDAC goes beyond simply instruction. “The course uses extensive real-world practical exercises that allow students to work together to collect information, discover gaps in what they know, request additional data, and interpret the ‘big picture,’” he said.



The five-day course is offered virtually through the Security Training Education and Professionalization Portal (STEPP) on Microsoft Teams to all Executive Branch departments and agencies and is designed for all federal insider threat program analysts from the DOD, Intelligence Community (IC), and Non-Title 50 (NT-50) communities.



During the course, students work to complete five practical exercises that include topics such as misuse of information technology, potential workplace violence, espionage, mental health issues, and responding to continuous evaluation notifications.



“Students can learn how other insider threat programs operate alongside other analysts to gain knowledge and incorporate into their respective insider threat program,” said Julie Morris, Course Manager and Insider Threat Instructor for CDSE. “By the time students complete the course, they will gain more confidence in their approach in mitigating insider threat cases and a greater awareness of the resources available to them.”



The ITDAC satisfies the training requirements for personnel assigned to insider threat programs identified in the Presidential Memorandum of November 21, 2012, National Insider Threat Policy and Minimum Standards for Executive Branch.



Prospective students will need to complete one of two designated tracks within the Insider Threat Program curricula before registering for the ITDAC.



Register for the next iterations by visiting the course webpage at https://www.cdse.edu/Training/Virtual-Instructor-led-Courses/INT200/.

