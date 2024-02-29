Walter Reed Welcomes 6 Leap Year Babies

Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Capt. David G. Lang, a leap year baby himself, presents leap year babies and their...... read more read more Photo By Ricardo Reyes-Guevara | Capt. David G. Lang, a leap year baby himself, presents leap year babies and their parents a gift for being born on Feb. 29, 2024 at Walter Reed. A leap year is a calendar year that contains an additional day compared to a common year. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes) see less | View Image Page

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center brimmed with extra cheer on Leap Day, welcoming a special group of newborns — the 'leaplings.' Marking the occasion, U.S. Navy Capt. David Lang, who also celebrates his birthday every four years, brought camaraderie to the festivities by presenting gifts to the families.



Allowing families to rest the day of, the following day, Capt. Lang, Walter Reed's director for administration, personally welcomed each leap year baby "to the club" with a gift symbolizing their shared leap year status as "the chosen few." His gesture made this special day a testament to the unique joy these babies bring, mirroring the medical facility's commitment to personalized and compassionate care and attention for every family they serve.



"In my life, being a leap-year baby has added a touch of unique charm and an extra dose of wonder," shared Lang. "My interest in welcoming these newborns is deeply rooted in this shared connection."



For Lang, presenting each family with a heartfelt gift, a Walter Reed belt buckle, was his way of welcoming these new bundles of joy into a family bound not by blood but by a day that comes every four years.



"The gifts symbolize not just my warm welcome but also a celebration of the incredible journey ahead for these little ones," said Lang.



For U.S. Army Col. Wendy Woodall, Walter Reed's director of nursing, crafting experiences as unique as each family that comes through Walter Reed's doors underscores the team's commitment to fostering compassionate care.



"The enthusiasm and personal touch that Capt. Lang brought these families and leap-year babies, which is an inspiring illustration of creating memorable moments with and for our beneficiaries," shared Woodall. "We continuously strive to journey into territories of heartfelt engagement and extraordinary care for our families."



As the day drew to a close, it was more than evident that it was about more than health care and medicine. It was about embracing an extraordinary occasion, the shared joy of unique beginnings, and extending care beyond the ordinary. Capt. Lang's heartfelt gifts to the team's personalized care - beautifully echoed Walter Reed's commitment to compassionate care, unique experiences, and camaraderie for all who enter its doors.