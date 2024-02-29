908th AW February 2024 in Review

The 908th Airlift Wing had a memorable month of February as it continues to look to the future.



On Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, the wing remembered that on that date in 1992, the 908th Tactical Airlift Group was redesignated as the 908th Airlift Group.



On Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, the wing congratulated 17 members who promoted recently.



Later that evening, the wing held its first annual awards banquet in four years, highlighting the great work of outstanding members of the wing.



The next day, the wing welcomed 10 new members to its ranks.



On Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, the wing remembered that on that date in 1982, the U.S. Air Force announced that the 908th Airlift Wing would be transitioning from C-7 Caribous to C-130s.



The next day, the wing remembered that on Feb. 9, 2002, Col. James N. Stewart became the 19th commander of the 908th.



On Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, the wing remembered that on that date in 1963, the 357th Troop Carrier Squadron, which would later become the 357th Airlift Squadron, was assigned to the 908th.



On Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, the wing highlighted Staff Sgt. Amorri Jackson, the 908th Force Support Squadron Readiness and Plans noncommissioned officer in charge, who was recently named the wing’s Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2023.



On Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, the wing remembered that on that date in 1996, the 357th AS delivered 29,000 pounds of supplies to the Caribbean Islands of Haiti and Antigua as part of the Denton Amendment also known as the Denton Cargo Program a U.S. government humanitarian program launched in 1987, which allows for space available on military aircraft to be used to carry humanitarian aid and supplies to countries in need and for disaster relief.



On Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, the wing remembered that on that date in 1993, the 357th AS deployed to Rhine Main Air Base, Germany in support of Operation Provide Promise, a humanitarian relief mission to Bosnia-Herzegovina.



On Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, the wing remembered that on that date in 2014, Col. Adam B. Willis became the 23rd commander of the 908th.



On Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, the wing highlighted Master Sgt. Earl Dickerson, 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron plans and integration superintendent, who was recently named the wing’s Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2023.

