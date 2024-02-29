NAVSUP WSS welcomes new SES

Courtesy Photo | Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) recently welcomed its...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) recently welcomed its newest Senior Executive Service (SES) member, Christopher S. Mosher, who will serve as the Chief Logistician-Aviation. see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS) recently welcomed its newest Senior Executive Service (SES) member, Christopher S. Mosher, who will serve as the Chief Logistician-Aviation.



As the Chief Logistician-Aviation, Mosher is charged with overseeing the aviation supply chain and related services to the Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE) for parts needed to maintain critical weapon systems.



Mosher’s Navy journey began with the decision on where to attend college. A recruited high school football player from Pembrooke, Massachusetts, he had options on where to continue his education, ultimately choosing the United States Naval Academy.



“I was looking at schools in the Ivy League, the Patriot League, and the Service Academies,” said Mosher. “The fact that I chose Annapolis had something to do with my older brother being a student at the Naval Academy at the time. Also, my father was a Marine, so joining the military had an appeal to me as well.”



Following his graduation from the Naval Academy in May of 1988, Mosher embarked on a 30-year career as a Navy Supply Corps Officer.



“What I liked about the Supply Corps was it encompassed the business role of the Navy but was also operational,” said Mosher. “I would still be able to serve on ships in an operational capacity, but doing the business-type functions, like supply chain management, finance, logistics … the things that I enjoy.



“Frankly, I didn’t have a 30-year vision when I started. I had more of a five-year vision, and I thought that the skills I learned in the Supply Corps and the leadership experiences I would have as a junior officer would serve me well when I transitioned out of the military,” Mosher added. “When I chose the Supply Corps, I just turned 21 years old. I thought I would be transitioning out of the military by the time I turned 26. But instead, I transitioned when I was 51.”



Mosher served in a variety of operational logistics positions around the globe. He served on the USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5); USS Juneau (LPD 10); USS Gray (FF 1054); USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53); and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Mosher points to his time on the USS John Paul Jones as being his first inspiration to making the Navy a career.



“One of the assignments that was influential in me becoming a career Supply Corps officer was the tour I did on the USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). I was the first operational supply officer on the John Paul Jones. I was the first supply officer for its maiden deployment,” said Mosher. “The reason why that was so influential is because I worked for two great leaders who I found inspiring and gave me role models that I could emulate at that point in my career. The John Paul Jones tour gave me a longer-term vision of serving.”



In addition, Mosher has significant weapon system acquisition experience gained during such assignments as commanding officer, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego.



“I enjoyed being a commanding officer and everything that came with it,” said Mosher. “Being the commanding officer of the Navy’s second largest Fleet Logistics Center was a key building block in my career.”



While new to the position of Chief Logistician – Aviation, Mosher is no stranger to NAVSUP WSS where he has served two previous tours.



“The two tours I did at NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia were very significant. I had three jobs during my first tour here,” said Mosher. “I was in contracting for the first part of it, then I was the NAE Action Officer and after that went on to be the H-60 IWST (Integrated Weapon Support Team) director.”



It was during that first tour at NAVSUP WSS that Mosher, a husband and father of two daughters and a son, decided Philadelphia would be home.



“During my first tour a few things happened, first we realized we were going to make the Greater Philadelphia-area, the Bucks County-area our home. We were going to raise our kids in Central Bucks County,” said Mosher. “Making that decision was important because it influenced the next positions that I held.”



After his initial tour at NAVSUP WSS, Mosher was assigned a ship for two years before returning to WSS at the rank of captain. As a captain, Mosher’s first position was the director of contracting. His final year at NAVSUP WSS he served as the deputy commander for aviation.



“During that time, I began to understand how significant this organization is to the fleet and the sustainment of naval weapon systems,” he said. “The assignments provided a good breadth of experience. I worked in contracting, as an IWST director and deputy commander … a fairly broad mix of experiences there that I think will serve me well in my current position as the Chief Logistician-Aviation.”



Another assignment Mosher believes will aide him in his current position was the three years he spent at Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).



“My time at NAVAIR has also prepared me for the naval aviation sustainment world,” said Mosher. “When I was there, I worked on the H-60 program and the F-18 program. Two programs that are very important to us here at NAVSUP WSS.”



Mosher returned to NSA Philadelphia for his last assignment as a Supply Corps officer serving as the subsistence supply chain director for Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Troop Support.



“The subsistence supply chain is a global supply chain tasked with providing food to US military members all over the world,” said Mosher. “I learned a lot by managing a 24/7, 365 global supply chain.”



After retiring from the Navy, Mosher assumed the civilian position of director, procurement operations, DLA Aviation Philadelphia where he led a team of acquisition professionals delivering cradle to grave contracting support for DLA managed consumable spare parts supporting a wide variety of military aircraft programs.



“For the last six years, I’ve been a civilian leading civilians. DLA aviation is an all-civilian organization,” said Mosher. “So, I’m well versed in topics such as labor relations, employee relations, and staffing.”



Mosher said the employees of NAVSUP WSS can expect him to be their advocate, someone who is attuned to their needs while striving to add value to the organization in any way that he can.



“I want to help arm and equip employees be successful at their jobs. I want to help attract, develop and retain people. I want to help people succeed and grow professionally,” he said. “I want to contribute to a positive command climate and this organization being an employer of choice, a place where people want to work.



“To the employees of NAVSUP WSS, you all have my trust and respect on day one, I have to earn yours and I know it.”



Mosher holds a Master of Science with a concentration in Acquisition and Contract Management from the Naval Postgraduate School. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Executive Developmental Program and the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education Senior Executive Fellows Program.



