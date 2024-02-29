USS Carter Hall Ports in Souda Bay, Greece

SOUDA BAY, Greece- Marines and Sailors from the dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), part of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEUSOC) arrived in Souda Bay, Greece for a scheduled port visit, Feb. 11, 2024.



This marks Carter Hall’s second visit to the port during its deployment to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of responsibility (AOR). Apart from the routine maintenance, refueling and restocking of critical supplies for the ship, this port visit re-enables the Sailors and Marines aboard Carter Hall to experience the unique culture that Souda Bay has to offer.



“The Sixth Fleet area of operations contains a myriad of countries that are home to countless historic sites, rich cultures and populations, but also, some very important relationships,” said Cmdr. Brad Fancher, commanding officer of Carter Hall. “This port visit to Souda Bay falls in line with the Navy’s long-lived tradition of providing our embarked Sailors and Marines some hard-earned rest while furthermore bestowing upon us the opportunity to foster and advance our relationships with our Allies and Partners in the region.”



The trans-Atlantic strategic relationship between the U.S. and Greece has been forged over the past decades, and it is built on a foundation of shared values, experiences and vision.



“I stepped onboard this ship fully expecting to only see the same two ports between several months at sea,” said Lance Cpl. Zachary Livesay, an anti-tank missile gunner assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit. “Having the opportunity to sample some of the tastiest foods in interesting places like Souda Bay, alongside my brothers and sisters in arms, makes me so grateful to have been proven wrong.



The Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) is a special operations capable, Marine Air-Ground Task Force comprised of approximately 4,500 Marines and Sailors supported by three major subordinate elements with the ability to provide agility in a dynamic security environment.



These subordinate elements include the Command Element, Ground Combat Element, Aviation Combat Element and the Logistics Combat Element.



Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), under the tactical command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe AOR, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

