Propulsions sets the standards at the Liberty Wing

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England. -- The 48th Component Maintenance Squadron, widely recognized as the aerospace propulsion shop, stands at the forefront of ensuring the operational readiness and flight operability of aircraft at RAF Lakenheath.

Tasked with a crucial mandate, propulsions holds the responsibility of rebuilding, repairing, maintaining, and testing F100-PW-220 jet engines to ensure the flight capabilities of the F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft are met with utmost precision and reliability.

In an impressive demonstration of proficiency and commitment, propulsions achieved a significant milestone by producing 43 spare engines, more engines in the F-100 fleet than any other shop.

This is a testament to the propulsions Airmen here at Lakenheath, said Tech. Sgt. Benjamin York, 48th CMS Jet Engine Intermediate Maintenance expediter. The safe and reliable engines they produced helped ensure the operational readiness and effectiveness of the Liberty Wing fleet.

Behind the scenes, the propulsions team operates with unwavering dedication with Airmen tirelessly working around the clock on a daily basis. Their relentless efforts ensure that the Liberty Wing maintains its active posture, ready to respond to any mission requirements with precision and effectiveness.

“We don’t have a direct tie into the Agile Combat Employment program, but we do supplement it,” said York “Any ACE missions that these units go on, having the Pratt & Whitney engine, that engine will be supplied by us.”

Propulsions plays a pivotal role in supporting ACE initiatives by providing direct repairs and distribution to aircraft participating in this dynamic operational concept. This vital contribution ensures that aircraft are swiftly restored and/or maintained to operational status, enhancing the capabilities of the Airmen committed to ACE to respond to evolving mission requirements with agility and efficiency.

As the team continues to uphold the highest standards of excellence, their contributions remain indispensable to the mission success of the 48th Fighter Wing, ensuring the Wing remains mission ready and poised to meet any challenge presented in the U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa area of responsibility.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 Story ID: 465268 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB