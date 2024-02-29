Soldier Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Adelard Hoffarth

Photo By Nathan Rivard | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adelard Hoffarth, instructor, Vertical Training Company, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Nathan Rivard | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adelard Hoffarth, instructor, Vertical Training Company, 1st Battalion, 164th Regional Training Institute, North Dakota Army National Guard, discusses the identifying stress and stress management techniques instructors from the 164th RTI use to the Togo Non-Commissioned Officer Academy instructors, Temedja, Togo, Feb. 26, 2024. This instructor knowledge exchange was event four of an eight-part series to expand the experience of NCO academy instructors from the North Dakota National Guard and Togolese Army under the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Rivard) see less | View Image Page

When U.S. Staff Sgt. Adelard “AJ” Hoffarth first joined the North Dakota National Guard in 2016, he wanted to be a combat engineer, but because the 12B military occupation specialty was so sought after, he made alternate plans to serve.



“I wanted to be a combat engineer when I joined and no slots were available,” said Hoffarth. “I lived in Wahpeton at the time, so I joined the construction engineer unit in Wahpeton. Then I moved back to Minot, which was the big reason for me to get the 12B MOS, so I could drill out of Minot.”



The 188th Engineer Company (Vertical) was his home as a horizontal construction engineer for less than a year when the combat engineer position opened in Minot. After four years, he was selected to be a supply non-commissioned officer at the 164th Regional Training Institute in Devil’s Lake before eventually becoming an instructor full-time.



“Once I started working at RTI, we’re able to instruct any MOS that we hold, so they like us to cross-train and hold multiple MOS,” said Hoffarth. “I was one of the lucky ones who got to do almost all of the MOSs that the RTI teaches.”



Hoffarth holds seven different military specialties and is the current course manager for the Construction Supervisor Advanced Leaders Course. If you could use all the letters from his awarded military occupation specialties in a game of Scrabble, it’d be worth 27 points. He says his career was a wild ride with so many schools, but loves his ability to interact with so many engineers from throughout the Army.



“Work every day with students from around the Army; active [duty], Reserve, and National Guard from all of the states and territories,” he said. “Get to teach them construction and engineering, from carpentry, electrical, plumbing, and project management.”



Most recently, Hoffarth attended a Togolese NCO Academy co-development event where Togolese and North Dakota National Guard NCOs are sharing knowledge and working on building a common understanding of how NCOs instruct and mentor their Soldiers.



“We’ve had some really good discussions in the class,” said Hoffarth. Working with the Togolese Army, facilitating discussion about the proper way to facilitate courses as it pertains to NCOs and NCO academies.”



This is AJ’s first trip to Togo and second trip to Africa as an ambassador for the North Dakota National Guard State Partnership Program. He went to Ghana in 2018 when he was with the 188th Engineer Company out of Wahpeton. Hoffarth worked alongside Ghanaian soldiers as part of the United Accord 2018 exercise.



“My previous SPP trip, we worked alongside [Ghanian Soldiers] just doing our normal everyday job,” said Hoffarth. “With this one, I’m still getting to do my normal job, but I’m getting a lot more interaction with the other Soldiers other than just digging a fighting position. Here we’re actually having real discussions about current topics.”



Hoffarth, a father of four, said he is very busy with his full-time military service and commitments to his family, but still talks about how the hard work comes from his family’s support.



“I just got home from Battle Staff training at Camp Williams in Utah after three weeks and then I immediately had this opportunity, we as an organization say how amazing our families are, but I truly couldn’t do it without an amazing wife,” said Hoffarth. “I was home for less than two weeks leaving for Togo and everything I am able to do in the Army is because I have the support of Paige. Her incredible ability to manage her own career, while also taking care of me and our children. She is phenomenal and any award I ever receive for Army service should actually go to her.”



Hoffarth, who currently has eight years of military service, says he plans to do his entire career in the North Dakota Army National Guard because he loves what he does as an instructor, has the support of his family, and has the opportunity for missions like the State Partner Program trip like his most recent one in Togo.



“I’m looking forward to coming back to Togo. It’s a wonderful place, they treat us well and I’m excited to continue all the discussion we’ve been having.”