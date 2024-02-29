Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Night Flying Operations

    VTANG F-35s Soar During Training Weekend

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Patrick Crosley | F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, 158th Fighter Wing,...... read more read more

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Story by Maj. Meghan Smith 

    158th Fighter Wing

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying from Tuesday, March 5 to Thursday, March 7 and Tuesday, March 12 to Thursday, March 14 with one evening takeoff period between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The night flying operations are scheduled to conclude by 9:00 p.m. each day.

    "Night flying operations are essential for maintaining our readiness and effectiveness in challenging environments,” said U.S. Air Force Colonel Brian Lepine, 158th Fighter Wing Deputy Commander. “Training in various conditions enhances our ability to respond swiftly and decisively to any situation."

    Night flying operations involve rigorous training scenarios designed to enhance operational readiness and can include coordination and integration with different units. These exercises simulate real-world scenarios, allowing the VTANG to sharpen its skills in navigating and executing missions under the cover of darkness.

    “The Vermont Air National Guard remains committed to upholding our responsibilities to both national defense and local communities,” said Lepine. “We are continually striving to balance operational requirements with respect for the surrounding area and we appreciate the community support during this required training.”

    For more information, please contact Maj. Meghan Smith at meghan.smith.5@us.af.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 10:03
    Story ID: 465257
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Night Flying Operations, by Maj. Meghan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    VTANG F-35s Soar During Training Weekend

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Vermont
    F35
    VTANG158

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT