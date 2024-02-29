SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flying from Tuesday, March 5 to Thursday, March 7 and Tuesday, March 12 to Thursday, March 14 with one evening takeoff period between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The night flying operations are scheduled to conclude by 9:00 p.m. each day.



"Night flying operations are essential for maintaining our readiness and effectiveness in challenging environments,” said U.S. Air Force Colonel Brian Lepine, 158th Fighter Wing Deputy Commander. “Training in various conditions enhances our ability to respond swiftly and decisively to any situation."



Night flying operations involve rigorous training scenarios designed to enhance operational readiness and can include coordination and integration with different units. These exercises simulate real-world scenarios, allowing the VTANG to sharpen its skills in navigating and executing missions under the cover of darkness.



“The Vermont Air National Guard remains committed to upholding our responsibilities to both national defense and local communities,” said Lepine. “We are continually striving to balance operational requirements with respect for the surrounding area and we appreciate the community support during this required training.”



For more information, please contact Maj. Meghan Smith at meghan.smith.5@us.af.mil.

