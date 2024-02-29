U.S. Army’s Fort Gregg-Adams partners with the City of Petersburg as the newest PaYS partner

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Excitement filled the room as military leaders, City of Petersburg officials and distinguished guests gathered March 1 at the City of Petersburg Library to sign a partnership agreement for the Army’s Partnership for Your Success program.



PaYS is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross section of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies. The program provides America's Soldiers with an opportunity to serve their country while they prepare for their future.



PaYS Partners guarantee Soldiers an interview and possible employment after the Army. This unique Program is part of the Army's effort to partner with America's business community and reconnect America with its Army.



Starting off the event, Ms. Timaya Green sang the National Anthem as the City of Petersburg Police posted the colors.



“Today’s signing, to put this incredible program into motion here, has been in the works for almost a year,” said Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams commanding general.



She noted that this program will allow career opportunities for our service members through the PaYS program once they fulfill their service obligation. This includes regular Army, Reserve Component Soldiers, Army National Guard Soldiers as well as graduates of Officer Candidate School and Warrant Officer Candidate School.



The PaYS Soldier agrees to fulfill their Army obligation with the knowledge of a guaranteed interview, which may lead to possible employment. Soldiers who participate in the program develop valuable skills and experience, in addition to gaining opportunities for employment with organizations who understand the value of their military service.



Among Donahue at the signing were guests John Altman, Jr., Petersburg City Manager; Mayor Samuel Parham, City of Petersburg; Command Sgt. Maj. Marco A. Torres, CASCOM and Fort Gregg-Adams senior enlisted leader; Col. James D. Hoyman, Fort Gregg-Adams Garrison Commander; Lt. Col. Bowe Averill, Commander, Richmond Recruiting Baltimore; and Mike Flanagan, Virginia’s civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army.



The partnership agreement signifies a commitment of support from the City of Petersburg to Veterans as they transition into meaningful careers, bridging the gap between military service and civilian opportunities.



“We have an obligation from a community perspective to continually partner with our men and women in service, to ensure that there are opportunities for everyone in our region,” Altman said.



The PaYS interview database enables PaYS partners to plan future hiring needs out 2 years for Regular Army, Army Reserve, Army National Guard Soldiers and ROTC Cadets. PaYS Partners must reinvest in the program by loading new positions each July to ensure the steady flow of Army PaYS Soldiers from which to interview/hire.



“When our Soldiers leave the Army, we want them to have a career,” Flanagan said. “We want them to take their leadership skills and bring them into their future careers with them.”



Donahue and Altman signed the agreement while guests clapped and cheered. In honor of the partnership, Donahue presented Altman with a PaYS plaque of participation during the signing ceremony.



“We are super excited for this partnership,” Donahue said. “Today is a tremendous opportunity in leading the way forward in connecting our local community with Fort Gregg-Adams.”



Resources for this article included the United States Army’s Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program at https://armypays.com/-



