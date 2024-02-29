MCIC Enterprise instructs multi-domain operations for Marine Corps University

Photo By Maj. Zachary Leuthardt | The 17XX Cyberspace Operations occupational field (OCCFLD) is redesignated as the 17XX...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Zachary Leuthardt | The 17XX Cyberspace Operations occupational field (OCCFLD) is redesignated as the 17XX Information Maneuver (IM) OCCFLD today. The Deputy Commandant for Information directed the consolidation of Operations in the Information Environment (OIE) military occupational specialties (MOSs) into one OCCFLD resulting in the redesignation. Aligned with Talent Management modernization, the 17XX IM OCCFLD formally manages the career path of Marines with highly specialized training required for space, electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO), cyber warfare, civil affairs, and psychological operations (PSYOP). “The Information Maneuver OCCFLD provides Marines the opportunity to continue doing what they are passionate about,” stated Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy, Deputy Commandant for Information (DC I). “When you put people first and provide them the opportunity to pursue a career they are passionate about, they give back tenfold to the team and our mission of gaining advantage in the IE.” (USMC Graphic created by Jason Breidenbach) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – The Marine Corps Information Command used its opportunity to instruct a Marine Corps University Command and Staff College elective to focus on operationalizing information during the month of January.



Titled, “Information in Marine Corps Operations”, Marine Corps Information Command hopes that its participants will take away an appreciation for what the information domain is, and what staffs and commanders can expect from information operations in the future.



Colloquially known as the “MCIC Enterprise,” the Fort George G. Meade-based command utilized personnel from across their commands, to include Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, Marine Corps Forces Space Command and Marine Corps Information Operations Center to instruct ten, two- hour classes to assist students in how to operationalize information operations.



Specifically, instructors taught eight classes such as Influence Operations, defensive and offensive cyberspace operations, information operations authorities, and intelligence support to the information environment. The course culminated with a wargame exercise to apply the seminar participants’ knowledge and to get them thinking about how they’ll use information concepts in future assignments.



For its part, MCIOC has taught an influence elective for eight years in support of MCU. Beginning this academic year, MCIOC provided an additional period of instruction to the MCIC. MCIOC’s Influence Operations class focused on the tools and techniques used for influencing specifically targeted audiences to act in ways advantageous to a commander.



Through a cognitive-based discussion, influence specialists used real-world vignettes to better explain how a commander can make decisions by shaping target audiences’ behavior.



The MCIOC Commanding Officer Col. Rory D. Kent said information is essential for any operation the Marine Corps and the military is engaged in. How to properly utilize that information, however, is key for a commander to make the appropriate decisions on the battlefield.



“We have many critical resources at our disposal commanders can use to better position their Marines, allies and partners on the battlefield to their advantage,” said Kent. “We demonstrate that with our [Information Warfighting Exercises], for example, where we bring Marines, allies and partners together for a few weeks and conduct wargames. Any time we are given the opportunity to educate the force about how critical information really is, we jump on that opportunity. The information environment is constantly evolving and it is incumbent on us to make sure students at Marine Corps University who take this elective have the most up-to-date information.”

Major General Ryan Heritage, MCIC’s first commanding general, and commanding general for MARFORCYBER and MARFORSPACE, seeks to optimize the Corps’ information related capabilities to assist commanders’ decision making in both kinetic and non-kinetic environments.



Per the 38th Commandant of the Marine Corps’ Force Design update, America’s adversaries will strike first through non-kinetic means, as opposed to antiquated methods of conducting warfare.

Major General Heritage, in a January 4 DefenseScoop article, explained that information, when coupled with other domains such as cyber and space operations, commonly referred to as multi-domain operations, allows a commander to make faster and more effective decisions that improve successes in all phases of conflict. A driving factor behind this elective is the need to provide Marine commanders more informed staffs capable of staying ahead of technologically advanced competitors and adversaries.



“Marine Corps Information Command is grateful to Marine Corps University for allowing us to continue to teach such an increasingly critical skillset to their students,” said Heritage. “These leaders will soon find themselves at the forward edge of our efforts to maintain an advantage over potential adversaries. It is my hope that they will take these lessons forward to their new commands and implement a strategy for leveraging cyber, space and information as part of a combined arms approach. We look forward to future engagements with them as we look for lessons learned to guide our future efforts.”