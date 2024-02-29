Baumholder Housing Tiger Team aims for 100% participation as Army's annual housing tenant satisfaction survey launches

Photo By Mary Del Rosario | The annual housing tenant satisfaction survey launched today, and the Baumholder...... read more read more Photo By Mary Del Rosario | The annual housing tenant satisfaction survey launched today, and the Baumholder Family Housing Office’s Tiger Team is working hard to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate this year. The Tiger Team is planning to use the survey responses to help identify issues related to various services, which will be later addressed to ensure housing conditions are improved. see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The annual housing tenant satisfaction survey launched today, and the Baumholder Family Housing Office’s Tiger Team is working hard to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate this year.



The goal of the survey – available from March 4 to April 18 – is to gather feedback on priority customer service areas for residents of government-owned housing on Smith Barracks and Wetzel Kaserne.



Manuela Battaglia, on-post housing supervisor and Tiger Team member, announced that improvements are underway at Baumholder, following past survey results.



“Landscaping enhancements are currently in progress, along with the installation of bicycle racks near family quarters and barracks,” she said. “The installation of rolling shutters (rolladens) and balconies is also underway."



Battaglia and her team will affix survey flyers to the doors of each residence and will also attempt to contact every resident by phone, to ensure that all qualified residents can participate in the survey.



The survey response rate for residents of Army-owned housing in 2023 was 39.4%, marking an increase over the previous year.



The categories with the highest response rates included the courtesy of maintenance personnel, ease of leasing/assignment process, professionalism of the housing office, courtesy and respect shown to residents, and safety.



The categories with the lowest response rates were landscaping, visitor parking, recreation areas, and residents' future interest in living in the housing community again.



The Tiger Team is planning to use the survey responses to help identify issues related to various services, which will be later addressed to ensure housing conditions are improved.



“Our goal is 100% participation,” said Battaglia. “All feedback received will be carefully considered to enhance services for our community."



CEL & Associates, Inc., an independent third-party firm, will conduct the survey using standardized questions developed by the Department of Defense for all military branches.



On March 4, an online survey link (ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com) will be emailed to approximately 110,000 tenants residing in Army privatized, government-owned, and government-leased housing across all Army Garrisons, including 650 currently residing in Baumholder.



The survey aims to prioritize customer service areas, particularly focusing on feedback regarding experiences in privatized, government-owned, and government-leased housing. This feedback is crucial for shaping the quality of future housing and services provided to the Army community.



Currently, the Army is allocating billions of dollars to enhance barracks and on-post housing at various installations worldwide. Over the next few years, the Army is set to invest over $750 million in renovation and construction projects on Wetzel Kaserne and Smith Barracks in Baumholder.



This effort aims to provide Soldiers and their families with superior, safe, and secure living conditions, improving their quality of life.



Housing tenants who do not receive the survey notice email from ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com should contact their local garrison housing offices.



Participation in the annual survey is voluntary and confidential, with no personally identifiable information shared with the Department of Defense. There will be no retaliation for feedback or comments.



The Tenant Satisfaction Survey is Office of Management and Budget approved: OMB Control Number 0704-0553; OMB Expiration Date 05/31/2025.