U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosts first-ever ASVAB CEP training in Europe

By Armour W. Taylor



SEMBACH, Germany – Military, Department of Defense (DoD), and Post-Secondary institution personnel stationed in Europe traveled to U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz to participate in the first ever ASVAB Career Exploration Program (CEP) Post-Test Interpretation (PTI) Proficiency Training Feb. 27 to 29, 2024.



This ground-breaking train-the-trainer certification included expanding ASVAB computer adaptive test (iCAT) sessions across Europe, and standardized instruction on how to conduct the PTI. The DoD’s ASVAB CEP is a complete career planning platform available exclusively to American youth starting in 10th grade. ASVAB CEP is comprised of the ASVAB, an aptitude test and the PTI, a career planning workshop that encompasses ASVAB score explanation and impactful career planning tools that increase career readiness through exposure to career field entry requirements.



“We, at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz are so proud and honored to host this incredible training initiative,” said Col. Reid Furman, commander during opening remarks. “This training will empower you to train others and expand the program’s impact within your communities and across Europe. Thank you for your commitment to shaping the futures for the next generations.”



Career guidance professionals, recruiters, educators and testing personnel representing the United States Army, Air Force, and Navy, plus, Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) school counselors, University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) post-secondary advisors, and workforce development personnel from five countries including Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Italy, and Spain joined representatives from the Defense Human Resources Activity (DHRA), Defense Personnel Assessment Center (DPAC), Office of People Analytics (OPA), Defense Testing Analytics Center (DTAC) and US Military Entrance Process Command headquarters (USMEPCOM) to standardize ASVAB CEP administration in Europe.



Training attendees learned how to conduct PTIs at their institutions and train their network to guide students through the PTI. The training also provided a unique networking opportunity for attendees to connect with counterparts from different garrisons across the region and Europe.



The newly trained network of recruiters, education and career guidance professionals who are prepared to administer the ASVAB CEP across Europe marks a new chapter in career readiness for American families living aboard. This expansion also contributes to the United States military’s overall recruiting mission, by providing additional qualified leads to military recruiters.



Anyone interested in participating in future ASVAB CEP training sessions are encouraged contact dodhra.asvab-cep@mail.mil.



The ASVAB Career Exploration Program (CEP) is a complete career planning platform comprised of an aptitude test, an interest assessment, and planning tools to explore career field entry requirements and all paths to career attainment.



