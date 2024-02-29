Jungle Attack: U.S. Service Members and JMSDF Clear Paths to Okinawan Ancestral Tombs

Photo By Candice Barber | WHITE BEACH, Japan (Feb. 29, 2024) Volunteers from the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime...... read more read more Photo By Candice Barber | WHITE BEACH, Japan (Feb. 29, 2024) Volunteers from the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force pause after clearing foliage around the Chibu nu Ka sacred well as part of the “Jungle Attack” community relations project, conducted annually to clear jungle overgrowth and improve access to ancestral tombs and other sacred sites on White Beach Naval Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Candice Barber) see less | View Image Page

WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, Okinawa – More than 50 volunteers joined forces in Okinawa to make a difference deep in the jungle during an annual service project called “Jungle Attack” held at White Beach Naval Facility, Feb. 29.



Now in its seventh year, “Jungle Attack” brings together personnel from both the U.S. Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). Members work together with the mission of clearing pathways to ancestral tombs and other sacred sites located throughout the naval installation.



Spread across 390 acres in the Heshikiya District of Uruma City, White Beach Naval Facility is operated by Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) and is the U.S. Navy’s primary port on Okinawa. White Beach is also a sanctuary for hundreds of family tombs – some of which are easily accessible along roadways while others are nestled deep within the fast-growing jungle.



During the event kickoff, Heshikiya District Chief Mitsuo Nishishinya delivered opening remarks, briefing the participants — many new to Japan — on the history and local impact of the “Jungle Attack” project. Over a thousand family members visit their ancestors' tombs at White Beach each year. Nishishinya expressed the community's gratitude for the volunteers' commitment to preserving access to these sites and stressed the importance of preparation for the upcoming Shimi festival, a traditional Okinawan event that pays homage to ancestors.



Volunteers from CFAO, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FOUR, Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment, Patrol Squadron EIGHT, Tactical Operations Center Kadena, and Kadena Air Base’s 18th Wing joined Japanese partners from JMSDF’s Sub-Area Activity Okinawa and Heshikiya District to cut pathways to White Beach’s significant sites. This joint effort not only highlighted the shared commitment to honoring Okinawa’s historical treasures but also strengthened the partnership amongst allies. Amidst this backdrop of teamwork, however, a startling encounter awaited the group.



While clearing the trail leading to the Chibu nu Ka sacred well, volunteers came across one of Okinawa’s most notorious residents — a venomous habu snake. This stark reminder of the island's natural hazards prompted a unique bonding opportunity for Sailors from two cultures as they shared a sense of relief and light-heartedness once the threat was gone.



Command Master Chief Kiyonori Takayama, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sub-Area Activity Okinawa stated, “Jungle Attack was a success, as the Japanese and American Sailors worked together to improve the environment around the well, which is considered a particularly sacred place in the district. Sweating together through hard work was very meaningful and further strengthened the unity amongst our members. I am grateful to the U.S. Navy.”



CFAO Chief Master-at-Arms Joshua Ferrer who spearheaded this year’s initiative shared his motivation on why he is involved with the project every year. "As a Chief, it’s my job to set the tone and to show my Sailors what’s right. Helping our Japanese partners is the right thing to do. These small acts are important to our host nation, and what’s important to them is important to us. We are always stronger with our allies by our side,” said Ferrer.