Camp Lemonnier Conducts Aviation Mishap Drill

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (February 16, 2024) – Camp Lemonnier first responders trained with tenant command and regional allied service members during an aviation mishap drill at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 16, 2024. The exercise simulated an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crash on the airfield.



Camp Lemonnier conducts regular emergency drills to prepare teams for effective joint and international emergency response.



“We practice these worst-case scenario events to maintain operational readiness in case of an actual emergency,” said Lt. Cmdr. Nick Waldo, Camp Lemonnier safety officer.



The Camp Lemonnier incident management team reported to the emergency operations center to direct incident response as firefighters, medical personnel and Task Force Paxton security forces responded to the incident.



“It is important that we practice with the installation and our other tenant command partners to maintain operational readiness,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Cody Sviba, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 Reinforced (VMM-261) aviation safety officer. “We like to practice communication between different commands in a joint environment to ensure a smooth process.”



After the simulated crash, on-scene teams practiced providing immediate medical care to nine simulated casualties. Within 30 minutes, teams stabilized and transported them all to the installation’s Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) for prolonged treatment.



As the only Level II military trauma center on the African continent, Camp Lemonnier’s EMF operates as a force healthcare system providing emergent care, preventative medicine and veterinary services to support Camp Lemonnier and forward-deployed units in the region. CLDJ’s EMF participates in emergency response drills and trauma intervention training to maintain crisis response readiness.



Once notified of the simulated crash, EMF teams transformed the clinic into an emergency room, said Lt. Cmdr. Doug Pokorny, EMF Trauma Surgeon and Theatre Trauma Director for U.S. Africa Command. There, EMF and medical personnel from the nearby French hospital practiced emergency procedures.



“We set up intensive care rooms and manned all stations to be prepared for anything,” Pokorny said.

“I am pleased with how we were able to come together and support the aviation mishap drill.”



After treatment, the EMF simulated casualty transfers to the Critical Care Air Transport Team, which medically evacuates patients to advanced care facilities.



Training for aviation mishaps is important because Camp Lemonnier provides 24/7 airfield operations as part of its world-class support for service members, U.S. assets and its 38 tenant commands. Deployed squadrons from the Air Force and Marine Corps use Camp Lemonnier’s airfield to perform a variety of missions in the region including transportation of military personnel and supplies throughout the Horn of Africa.





Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests.



(U.S. Navy Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 03.04.2024 07:20 Story ID: 465230 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Conducts Aviation Mishap Drill, by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.