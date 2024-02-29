The Harlem Hellfighters: A Legacy of Lasting Impact

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn | The granddaughters of legendary Harlem Hellfighter James Reese Europe - Patricia...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn | The granddaughters of legendary Harlem Hellfighter James Reese Europe - Patricia Europe Pearson, Lynn Europe Cotter, and Theresa Europe pose with senior officers of the 369th Sustainment Brigade for a photo in front of a mural during a visit to the Harlem Regiment Armory, New York, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2024. They were given a tour of the armory by New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Leyland Jones, Col. Patrick Clare, and Lt. Cols. David Myones and Peter Fish. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn) see less | View Image Page

In the last few years, the name Harlem Hellfighters evoked confusion for some, intrigue for others, and great pride for those who know the stories of valor and triumph. Lesser known are the stories of tragedy and lives cut short.



Since they gained recognition in 1918, when a journalist wrote about the warrior-spirit of Henry Johnson and Needham Roberts battling two dozen German soldiers in the fields of France, the Harlem Hellfighters went from a determined group of “Colored” Soldiers to the premiere sustainment brigade of the New York Army National Guard with service at home and abroad leaving an indelible mark wherever they went.



In an era when segregation and racial barriers were commonplace, the 369th Infantry Regiment’s soldiers demonstrated that those limitations meant very little on the fields of battle where legends such as James Reese Europe would go on raids and return to compose music based on his exploits. The French would also disregard the U.S. Army’s message to not treat them as equals.



The 191 days they spent in combat were a testament to resilience as they earned their name. According to a U.S. Army report, as Prussian officer said, “they are devils”. The German word Hollenkampfer, for devils, when directly translated is Hellfighter. “They smile when they kill and won’t be taken alive,” he said.



As a result of their meritorious acts of valor and gallantry, they would earn one of France’s highest awards, the Croix de Guerre, awarded for bien mérité de la Patrie, or well-deserved recognition of the Country (of France).



Although their initial return home was lauded by New Yorkers, several would meet tragedy or eventually die in poverty due to lack of opportunity stemming from segregation, racial discrimination, lynching, and medical malpractice to name a few of the problems they faced.



For those that survived, their descendants, and others who were able to overcome adversity and systems of oppression, the story lived on.



On February 24, 2024, three granddaughters of James Reese Europe visited the Harlem Armory and received their first tour from the command team there. They also visited the black granite obelisk monument that is a replica of a 1997 memorial that stands in Sechault, France, unveiled on September 29, 2006, by City of New York, Parks & Recreation.



The granddaughters mentioned that on their last visit to France, they found the French to be most welcoming as the Hellfighters’ contribution to the liberation of France from the Germans is the story of legend.

Over 100 years later that story is now making its way across mass media in a substantial way, reaching those who never knew their story.



Twelve of the current Harlem Hellfighters were able to attend a screening of a History Channel documentary, the second of its kind, featuring the Harlem Hellfighters, Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at The Schomberg Center for Research in Black Culture. It was produced by Robin Roberts, co-anchor with Good Morning America. Also, in attendance were contributors to the documentary, author and New York University professor Jeffrey Sammons, and James Reese Europe III, grandson of the Hellfighters band leader during WWI who shares the same name.



The documentary premiered on Sunday, February 4, 2024, and 9 p.m. eastern time on the History Channel and can be seen periodically on the channel during replays. It explored the largely unknown story of “leadership, sacrifice and valor”.



Although the 369th experienced several reorganizations over the last 100 years, they exist today as the 369th Sustainment Brigade, providing mission command to logistics, human resources, military police, financial management and support operations both in the US and on deployments overseas.



The 369th now operates at the Harlem Regiment Armory in New York, which was also prominently displayed during a Black History Month feature on CBS-New York, hosted by Maurice DuBois, aired February 22, 2024.



The legacy of the Harlem Hellfighters is one that continues today through mass media, the brigade, and other organizations such as the 369th Experience, founded by Stephany Neal. According to the founder, they are “a nonprofit organization dedicated to acknowledging, educating and preserving the legacy of Lieutenant James Reese Europe, Second Lieutenant Noble Sissle, and the 369th Infantry Regiment.”



In 2024, they will play and march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Still in the early stages of planning are initiatives to have them rehearse in the Armory a few days prior to the parade and have a Thanksgiving dinner with the band’s 65 members, current members of the brigade and community leaders at the Harlem Children’s Zone connected to the armory.



In World War II, the Hellfighters were reorganized as Anti-Aircraft Artillery under the command of then Colonel Benjamin Davis. Davis would go on to become the first black general of the U.S. Army in 1940. Monmouth University has been working on a documentary covering this period called “The 369th: Together, We Rose”, chronicling the untold story of “lifelong friendship and camaraderie among men who served in a segregated unit during WWII”.



The documentary will focus on the experiences of those who served as part of the 369th Infantry Regiment whose geographic background and military service allowed them to resist oppression and build community with respect, dignity, and pride. It will be framed by the larger history of Black resistance to show how factors outside of individuals greatly shape their lifelong bonds that impact both local and global communities.



With growing interest came partnerships such as the adoption by Paramount Pictures through their Paramount Veterans Network of the 369th as an honored military unit. While the 369th shares its history, legacy, and showcases its domestic missions and overseas deployments, Paramount has started a letter writing campaign at Paramount headquarters, where volunteers may share words of encouragement to 369th Sustainment Brigade units currently deployed overseas.



During Black History Month 2024, major talent and employees with Paramount wrote letters and postcards to the 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion and 4th Finance Company which are subordinate units of the 369th, during one of those campaigns.



Despite facing prejudice and tragedy, the Harlem Hellfighters' legacy endures. Their story is resurfacing through various media platforms, educating the public about their valor, resilience, and cultural contributions. From the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance to documentaries exploring their experiences, the Harlem Hellfighters are receiving the recognition they deserve. Their story serves as a testament to the enduring power of the human spirit and the fight for equality.