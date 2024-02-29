60th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition

Photo By Spc. Bridget Pittman-Blackwell | 60th Troop Command conducts their brigade Best Warrior Competition to select the best...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Bridget Pittman-Blackwell | 60th Troop Command conducts their brigade Best Warrior Competition to select the best qualified non-commissioned officer and Soldier to move on to the state competition on February 10th and 11th, 2024 at Claude T. Bowers Military Center. (Left to right) Sgt. Tyler Kelafant, Staff Sgt. Jared Brown, Sgt. Lauren Cannady, Sgt. Claudia DePouli, and Pfc. Tyler Garner stand for a group photo with all competitors. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Bridget Pittman-Blackwell/382nd Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

RALEIGH, N.C. – Soldiers with 60th Troop Command compete in the brigade Best Warrior Competition, at the Claude T. Bowers Military Center on Feb. 10-11, 2024, with hopes of moving on to the North Carolina National Guard state and regional competitions.



The Best Warrior Competition promotes morale and competitiveness in the brigade. It also amplifies “esprit de corps” and highlights soldiers who live by the Army values and embody the Warrior Ethos.



The competition tests the well roundedness of each competitor through timed events to include the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), tactical gear layout, written essays, common warrior tasks, map reading, uniform inspections and board performance.



Staff Sgt. Jared Brown, with Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 60th TC, emphasized the importance gauging the competition.



“We are all competing for Best Warrior so we all should be great.”



The five soldiers competing split into the noncommissioned officer category and junior enlisted category based on rank. A winner is chosen from each category. As soldiers moved throughout the competition, their sponsors were present to guide them each step of the way.



“My entire job is making sure this soldier has everything he needs”, said Staff Sgt. Dalton Hendricks, sponsor to 5-113th Field Artillery Battalion competitor Pfc. Tyler Garner. “Every avenue I can give to ensure he succeeds in his mission and being the best warrior...that’s my job. That’s why I’m here.”



From the very start, the competition was fierce as participants began the day pushing their physical limits to meet or surpass the maximum qualifications of the ACFT.



“It means a lot to be able to represent the S1 (60th Troop Command human resources section),” said Sgt. Lauren Cannady, a competitor from HHC, 60th TC. “A lot of people think that [we] just sit in chairs all day and type on a keyboard. That’s not true at all.



Cannady gained the maximum score in several of the ACFT events. All of the competitors ran through the events as if it were a daily routine, yet their expressions were intense, each showing the determination to come out on top.



The events to follow challenged mental agility, writing capabilities, attention to detail and how well participants work under pressure. Each competitor was given a packing list of 35 items, as graders observed how well they pack and prep for mission readiness.



After the equipment layout, competitors were given an essay topic on the recent expansion of the NCNG State Partnership Program. They were asked to identify four partner nations, discuss the purpose and relevance of this accomplishment, and explore the impact of the program.



Staff Sgt. Teresa Barbee enthusiastically shared about their process. “We have prepped for this,” said Barbee, sponsor to 5-113th FA BN competitor Sgt. Claudia DePouli. “She has been mentally and physically tough this morning.”



Army Warrior Tasks were the last event of the day. Competitors rotated through five stations in 10-minute increments; testing their knowledge and proficiency of key areas that soldiers should be capable of performing.



Soldiers were evaluated on protecting themselves from chemical and biological contamination using protective masks, performing open chest wound care, conducting portable radio communication, initiating a 9-line medical evacuation request, assembling a M4 carbine rifle, M17 modular handgun system, and M249 5.56 squad automatic weapon and performing a functions' check once assembled.



The next day began with the Army Service Uniform/Army Green Service Uniform inspection and appearance board. Soldiers cleaned, trimmed strings and measured their uniforms to perfection.



“I just want to represent my unit well and strive for excellence,” said Sgt. Tyler Kelafant, from 42nd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team.



Competitors stood in front of three key leaders who observed their military bearing and questioned each soldier on board reporting procedures and military knowledge.



“It means a lot to represent my unit...knowing that everybody is behind me and supporting me,” said Brown. “My family is also pushing for me to do well.”



After great anticipation, brigade commander, Col. Michael Marciniak announced best warrior winners: Sgt. Claudia DePouli in the NCO category and Pfc. Tyler Garner in the junior enlisted category. Both winners are with the 5-113th FA BN.



“What motivated me to keep going was my leadership...without them I would not be here,” said Garner.



“All of my non-commissioned officers, invested time to develop me,” said DePouli. “I have to show them that every minute that they spend on me, I am going to multiply that tenfold.



Garner and DePouli excelled at the brigade level and they will move on to represent 60th TC at the state level competition.