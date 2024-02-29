Cultural Connection: Sky Soldiers Embrace Slovenian Culture in Postojna

POSTOJNA, Slovenia (March 3, 2024)— Slovenia, a hidden gem nestled in the heart of Europe, is renowned for its picturesque landscapes and rich culinary traditions. From stunning landscapes to cultural treasures, exploring Slovenia allows 173rd Airborne Brigade soldiers to unwind, connect with history, and build lasting memories.



“I like it,” Pvt. 1st Class Javier Anguiano, military intelligence analyst, said. “It’s a very peaceful place. The architecture and the woodlands are very nice.”



Anguiano and fellow his paratroopers in 173rd Airborne Brigade took a break from exercise Bayonet Ready in Slovenia to explore the quaint town of Postojna. He and his friends enjoyed Eastern European kebabs, schnitzel, and burgers mixed with local spices and served with pickled vegetables and regional sauces. The dishes showcased a fusion of traditional Slovenian flavors with global culinary influences.



“It’s a good break,” Anguiano said. “Instead of having MREs all day, we get to come out here and eat some real food, which is nice.”



Postojna’s central square is adorned with charming buildings that showcase various architectural styles. From the ornate building facades to the colorful array of houses, the styles reflect the Slovenian’s ability to adapt to changing times while preserving historical charm. For the Sky Soldiers, the unique and enriching experience of exploring Postojna was a much-needed reprieve from training.



“This is structured time for us not just to enjoy the culture but to reset as well,” said 1st Sgt. Jerome Johnson from Spartan Company, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion.



Johnson leads a company of culinary specialists and mechanics. While in Slovenia, he and his paratroopers woke up before dawn with Slovenian soldiers to serve paratroopers regional bread, sausages, fruit, and milk for breakfast.



“A head nod or a handshake,” Johnson said. “One of my soldiers traded patches with a Slovenian soldier. That was bridging the gap between the two armies.



Anguiano is grateful for the Slovenian Army's logistical support of the 173rd Airborne Brigade training exercise in the field.



“Earlier we needed to go into the showers after a week of not showering and the Slovenians let us use their barracks to go in and clean ourselves up,” Anguiano said.



“I think that we are a people who live in the same world who grew up in the same structures, just in different places,” Johnson said.



Whether in the field or the city, the Sky Soldiers credit the Slovenians for making them feel welcome.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

