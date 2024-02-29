FLEACT Yokosuka hosts Boy Scout Court of Honor Ceremony

The boy scouts of Troop 13 held an Eagle Scout ‘Court of Honor’, at Fleet Activities (FLEACT), Yokosuka April 12.



Scouts and their families gathered in the Kodo room on the second floor of the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) to honor four scouts with a ceremony to honor the achievement of attaining the Eagle Scout rank.



Marc E. Domery, Ethan A. Olson, Ian A. Olson, and Ian P. McCann Scouts were joined by their families and fellow scouts gathered in the Kodo room on the second floor of the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) in a court of honor conferring them with the Boy Scouts of America’s highest rank – Eagle Scout.



Eagle Scout is the highest achievable rank in the Boy Scouts of America. To earn this rank, a Boy Scout must first progress through Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, and Life ranks. In addition to achieving those ranks the scout must earn 21 merit badges, serve six months in a troop leadership position, plan a service project for a religious organization, school, or the community, participate in a scoutmaster conference, and successfully complete an Eagle Scout board of review. It takes a minimum of three years to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, and must be completed before the 18th birthday.



“Scouting is more than just a youth program it’s a way of life. We are trying to help these boys grow up and become good honest men through hard work,” said Scout Master for Troop 13, Joseph Conde.“Becoming an Eagle Scout is no easy task, this is the highest honor a scout can receive and these young men achieved that.”



“Thirty years ago this week was my court of honor,” said FLEACT, Yokosuka Commanding Officer and Eagle Scout, Capt. David Glenister. “There are many that you will meet in your life that will say ‘I was boy scout’ but there are very few who will say ‘ I am an eagle scout’ because once you are an Eagle Scout you’re always an Eagle Scout."



The ceremony began with the national anthem and prayer, followed by introductions and a candle ceremony where each scout lit a candle and recited what it means to be an Eagle Scout. Special guest in attendance included, Mayor of Zushi Ryuichi Hirai, and Vice Mayor of Yokosuka Akira Tagami, and Mr. Edward Bracha, Chief Scout of International Boy Scouts.



At the conclusion of the ceremony scouts presented their mothers with a special pin to express their gratitude.



Maureen Domery mother of Eagle Scout Marc Domery was very proud of her son’s accomplishments.“We have been involved with Boy Scouts for about five years, and Marc quickly got himself affiliated with the group here when we got to Yokosuka , we have just been thrilled that he pursued the rank of Eagle Scout and that he’s learned so much and developed into a wonderful person along the way,” saidDomery.



- Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Marissa Valentine

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2014 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 01:41 Story ID: 465179 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FLEACT Yokosuka hosts Boy Scout Court of Honor Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.