FLEACT Yokosuka celebrates Navy College’s 40th anniversary

Staff members and faculty of Fleet Activities (FLEACT), Yokosuka’s Navy College Office, celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Navy College during a ceremony held in the Fleet Gym’s Navy College, April 3.



May 14 marks the 40th anniversary of the Navy's Voluntary Education (VOLED) Program.



“This is a very exciting year,” said Director, Navy Voluntary Education, Ernest D’Antonio. “1974 to present – 20 years of Navy voluntary education so, helping make great Americans greater. Educating great Americans – that’s what you do. You guys change peoples’ lives, and not only do you change their lives, you change the lives for generations to come and I really believe that.”



Commander, Center for Personal and Professional Development, Capt. John P. Newcomer and Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Capt. David T. Glenister, both attended the event. Director,Navy College Office, Jon K. Way, and Education Services Specialist, David Robinson were presented for their exceptional performance of duties as Education Service Specialists at the Center for Personal and Professional Voluntary Education Navy College Office, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan from Oct. 1, 2012 to Sept. 30, 2013. Way also received the Calendar Year 2013 Performance Quality “Large-Navy College Office” on behalf of Navy College Office Yokosuka for superior performance of their duties.



Newcomer expanded on how important it is for Sailors and their families to take advantage of obtaining a college education.



“It touches everybody,” said Newcomer. “It’s 40 years-worth of an opportunity to improve our sailors to be better decision makers by graduating with their degree. When you walk around, one of the greatest things to do is ask, what’s your education? What have you gotten? What have you done? It’s amazing who’s around you and you may not even know it. Second Class, First Class, Chiefs, PHD’s out there; you have no idea. It really does give me goose bumps when I walk around and find people that have taken full advantage of what the Navy has provided for them. And who makes that happen? You guys. We’ve been doing it for 40 years. You guys rock; thank you very much. I appreciate all your hard work. I know there are some days when you don’t feel appreciated, but press on. I appreciate your work.”



Professionals at Navy College facilities world-wide provide educational services to Sailors and their family members, anytime and anyplace, while supporting their life-long learning goals and the Navy’s mission. Sailors have the opportunity to obtain their education and career goals by way of the many Voluntary Education Programs.



Navy College gives Sailors the opportunity to earn a college degree through a variety of options, ranging from Tuition Assistance, Service members Opportunity College (SOCNAV) and College-At-Sea (NCPACE), to Seaman to Admiral (STA-21) and Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Grants. No matter the Sailors’ location or duty station, the mission of the Navy College Program is to provide continued academic support while he or she challenges to obtain a technical or college degree.



“When I meet everyone that comes to Yokosuka, I challenge them to meet a goal that is not Navy, that is just their own,” said Glenister. “You need to challenge yourself of course to be a better Sailor, get your qualifications; of course get those things but, you need to have something that you can walk away with and a part of being a good Sailor and a part of being a good contributor to society is that you are always able to stay and you are always able to leave every time you come up for reenlistment. If you don’t have a goal, that’s uniquely yours, that you can look at over the course of your tour here, you will just wake up and be three years older.”



For more information concerning your education, visit the website at: https://www.navycollege.navy.mil/default.aspx



- Greg Mitchell, FLEACT, Yokosuka Public Affairs

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2014 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 01:41 Story ID: 465176 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FLEACT Yokosuka celebrates Navy College’s 40th anniversary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.