Cobra Gold AMPHIBEX Highlights Combined-Joint All Domain Operations

Royal Thai, Republic of Korea, and United States Marines loaded into air and surface connectors aboard amphibious ships off of Hat Yao Beach in Rayong province, Kingdom of Thailand, to take part in an amphibious assault during Exercise Cobra Gold, March 1.



The trilateral, multi-wave amphibious assault synchronized combined-joint all domain operations (CJADO) which integrates command and control platforms, weapons, and sensors across services and nations. Mobility from ship-to-shore provided by Royal Thai and ROK Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicles, U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion, and U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions. Surveillance obtained via U.S. Navy P-8 and unmanned aircraft systems, U.S. Air Force HC-130 Hercules, and an inserted U.S. Marine Corps Reconnaissance team. Close Air Support provided by U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons and U.S. Army AH-64 Apaches.



“Today’s amphibious assault demonstration portrayed the capabilities realized through a shared commitment to integrated training and partnership,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Chris Stone, commander of Task Force 76/3 and Expeditionary Strike Group 7. “Cobra Gold and other regional exercises enhance our interoperability with our partners and our commitment to peace and prosperity in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Hundreds of service members from the combined and joint forces contributed to the success of the amphibious assault exercise. The dynamic training scenario in this year’s demonstration offered a mission set that included a maritime strike on an objective, landing of combined forces onto a beachhead, and an airfield seizure to set conditions for the facilitation of non-combatant evacuation operations.



“We train as we operate and amphibious operations as a combined force remains one of our most challenging, but critical mission sets,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. “This exercise continues to grow in participation and develop in complexity, but what remains constant is the hospitality we receive and our commitment to our allies and partners.”



The amphibious assault exercise was the first of three CJADO training iterations at Exercise Cobra Gold 2024. Still to come will be a non-combatant evacuation operation and a combined arms live-fire exercise.



Joint Exercise Cobra Gold is the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia and a concrete example of the strong alliance and strategic relationship between Thailand and the United States, as well as an example of the strong cooperative relationship with the other allies and partners participating in the exercise.



