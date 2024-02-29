Empowering Innovation: The Keesler Tech Expo Unveiled

The 81st Communications Squadron hosted the annual Keesler Tech Expo at the Bay Breeze Event Center, Feb. 27.



The Keesler Tech Expo has been an annual event for nearly 15 years, allowing base personnel to keep up with ever-changing technologies without having to leave the installation.



“Each year, the four-hour event draws in over 250 attendees from various federal organizations including Navy and NASA personnel,” said Jade Ruiz, Federal Direct Access Expositions event coordinator. “The 81st CS has diligently worked to ensure the event benefits base personnel and sparks networking and innovation.”



Additionally, the 81st CS, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron and 81st Contracting Squadron have been known to have displays at the event as a way to highlight their products, programs and services.



This year, the exhibited tech ranged from: thermal imaging that offers various capabilities from security to detecting frictional heat from vibrating parts in aircraft or vehicles, fiber optic capabilities, 3D imaging and printing and augmented reality.



Three dimensional imaging and augmented reality drive innovative technologies, changing the way people interact with the world to create exciting new ways to visualize and control immersive information and technology. With 3D imaging, objects such as aircraft or vehicle components can be accurately scanned and uploaded into virtual reality, allowing students to interact with parts and visualize concepts.



Not only was new digital technology exhibited, but also technology that focused on human performance. Products that help combat fatigue and assist rapid rehydration can be vital during fitness and in deployed environments.



“This continued partnership additionally opens the opportunity to implement select innovative technologies, not only within the classroom but the operational field and also those supporting to ensure our future warfighters are empowered, ready, focused and trained to fulfill their mission,” said Michael Carradine, 81st CS cyber service center chief. “With technologies consistently evolving such as artificial intelligence; we can utilize, implement and stay ahead of our adversaries.

