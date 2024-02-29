Army recognizes Wyoming Army National Guard Recruiting Battalion for superior performance

Photo By Jacqueline Marshall | The Wyoming Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion receives the Army...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Marshall | The Wyoming Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion receives the Army Superior Unit Award for breaking records not seen in over 17 years during an award ceremony at the Little American Hotel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Feb. 29, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jacqueline Alderman) see less | View Image Page

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Army presented the Army Superior Unit Award to the Wyoming Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion for shattering records and achieving new standards not seen in more than 17 years in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Feb. 29, 2024.



From April 2018 to April 2021, the Army recognized the RRB on a national scale for consistently ranking among the top three performing recruiting battalions in the country.



“When the Guard sends its best to recruit the next generation of service members, our recruiters are the model for the Army National Guard,” said Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire, Assistant Adjutant General of the Wyoming Army National Guard. “They have transformed the Guard into more than just a career option—it's become a noble calling for our young Wyomingites.”



During Fiscal Year 2019, the RRB assessed 184 applicants into its formations, marking a substantial 22% increase from the previous 12 years. Building on this success, in FY 2020, they achieved a 15% increase with 221 enlistments—an accomplishment not seen in over a decade, meeting the National Guard Bureau's Enlisted Accessions mission.



They were recognized nationally through winning the annual regional Recruiter of the Year Boards from 2016 to 2020, culminating in being the National Recruiter of the Year in 2019.



Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wyoming Army National Guard's Recruit Sustainment Program maintained an impressive rate of 95% or higher, demonstrating adaptability in preparing recruits for service.



"The success of our recruiters is not just measured in numbers but in the lives they've touched and the futures they've shaped,” said Lt. Col. Paul Leoni, Commander of the RRB.