USTRANSCOM Liaison Officer Conference Builds Connections, Strengthens Global Coordination

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) held its Liaison Officer (LNO) Conference Feb. 26 through Mar. 1, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.



The conference brought together USTRANSCOM military and civilian personnel who represent the command across the ten other combatant commands. The conference served as a bastion of collaboration and information sharing, emphasizing the invaluable contributions of LNOs in facilitating communication and coordination between commands.



"The strategic insights and proactive engagement with counterparts across commands enable us to anticipate challenges and opportunities, empowering USTRANSCOM to maintain a decisive edge in global mobility," stated U.S. Air Force Col. Adam MacKenzie, deputy director, Joint Distribution Process Analysis Center.



The conference provided a platform for attendees to share insights and best practices, enhancing their effectiveness in fostering partnerships and promoting interoperability across commands.



“The LNO Conference was an excellent opportunity to bring together USTRANSCOM ‘sensors’ from the [combatant commands] and other government organizations we support to share insights on the priorities of our supported commands”, stated U.S. Air Force Col. Rich McClintic, USTRANSCOM Liaison, U.S. Forces Korea.



With their deep understanding of command structures and operational requirements, LNOs serve as linchpins in the intricate web of modern geopolitics and military maneuvers. Their ability to navigate complex relationships and bridge communication gaps is essential to ensuring the seamless deployment and sustainment of the Joint Force.



"Through the tireless efforts of everyone [at this conference], we strengthen the bonds that bolster our global logistics network, allowing us to lead in decision advantage," stated U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, commander, USTRANSCOM.





Integral to USTRANSCOM's mission is the recognition of alliances and partnerships as fundamental to operational success. LNOs play a crucial role in cultivating and nurturing those relationships, securing access, basing, and overflight options critical to mission execution.



“Your unwavering commitment to excellence ensures that the Joint Force remains agile and responsive in the face of evolving threats and challenges,” Van Ovost told attendees.



In the journey ahead, anchored by the expertise and dedication of LNOs, USTRANSCOM remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening global partnerships and exemplifying excellence in global mobility operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 15:11 Story ID: 465136 Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USTRANSCOM Liaison Officer Conference Builds Connections, Strengthens Global Coordination, by Iain Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.