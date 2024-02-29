Providing A Secure Border: The Department of State Bureau for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, The Defense Threat Reduction Agency and The Government of Moldova Partner Together to Improve Border Security

Photo By Andrea Chaney | The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) met...... read more read more Photo By Andrea Chaney | The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) met with the Minister of Internal Affairs (MIA) and representatives from the American Embassy to Moldova and the Bureau for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) to discuss the Moldova National Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Network (MNTTN) project. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) met with the Minister of Internal Affairs (MIA) and representatives from the American Embassy to Moldova and the Bureau for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) to discuss the Moldova National Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) Network (MNTTN) project. Since 2014, DTRA has worked with the Government of Moldova (GOM) and is currently working with both MIA and INL to complete a communications network that will provide 100% secure communications for border security in Moldova.



This is for MIA, including the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (GIBP) and all GOM entities associated with border security, law enforcement, and emergency response. All GOM agencies responsible for responding in the event of a WMD incident will utilize and rely upon the expanded secure communications network and surveillance capabilities.



Currently, there is a national TETRA secure communications network that is comprised of 104 towers, which covers close to 80% of the country. To achieve the goal of creating a secure network that will cover 100% of the country, DTRA will build four new towers to be used by GIBP, equip 19 towers, upgrade software across the enlarged network of 123 towers, and provide required training and sustainment. In addition, new equipment will be integrated with legacy equipment to ensure a fully functioning network. With this new equipment and capabilities, the secure communications will help the GOM to conduct emergency responses.



For more information on the MNTTN and other DTRA programs, visit www.dtra.mil.