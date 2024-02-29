Senior leader moves for ACC announced

Courtesy Photo | Col. Jason Jefferis will become the Army Contracting Command deputy commanding general...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Jason Jefferis will become the Army Contracting Command deputy commanding general for overseas operations in June at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Alabama (March 1, 2024) – Army officials announced the movement of several Army Contracting Command leadership positions on Feb. 29.



Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler will relinquish command of ACC to Maj. Gen. Douglas Lowrey in a ceremony scheduled for June 14.



June 14 will also see ACC hold a change of responsibility ceremony as Command Sgt. Maj. Julie Saorrono will retire and Command Sgt. Maj. Rachel Harris will become the seventh ACC senior enlisted advisor. Also in June ACC will welcome Col. Jason Jefferis, its incoming deputy commanding general for overseas operations.



Beeler, who took command of ACC in June 2021, will become the Program Executive Officer for Simulations, Training and Instrumentation in Orlando, Florida. Lowrey is presently serving as the commanding general of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



Saorrono completes a 29-year Army career after more than three years as the ACC command sergeant major. Harris, currently serving in the ACC Contracting Operations Directorate, was the 414th Contracting Support Brigade command sergeant major in Vicenza, Italy. Jefferis is the head of contracting activities for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Washington, D.C.



The Army Contracting Command is headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. From food and clothing to bullets and bombs; from tanks and trucks to boats and aircraft; from Soldiers' weapons to the installations where they work and live with their families, ACC ensures Soldiers have what they need to be successful. As the Army's principal buying agent, ACC supports Army readiness and modernization by using best practices and expert-level oversight to provide warfighters with premier contracting support. The command accomplishes its global operational missions with a professional workforce of approximately 6,000 Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians, foreign local nationals and contractors at more than 100 locations worldwide.