Blue Angels certified airshow ready

With annual winter training completed in El Centro, the Blue Angels have been deemed “air show ready” following Rear Adm. Richard Brophy’s certification, Feb. 29. The season marks the 78th year of the team’s history as they prepare to perform in over 34 events leading up to the end of the airshow season.



“This year’s team has met the Navy’s high standards for safety, precision, and professionalism as they prepare for another fast paced show season,” said Rear Admiral Brophy. “In the wake of a highly successful 2023 season, these men and women have proven, again, their ability to perform as the Navy’s premier flight demonstration team as well as their ability to inspire the hearts and minds of the next generation of Americans. It is my pleasure to certify this team in accordance with our exacting standards.”



Every year, the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA), observes the readiness of the Blue Angles in the final days of winter training. This certification was Brophy’s second opportunity to kick off the season. Cmdr. Alex Armatas, the Blue Angels commanding officer, acts as the host for CNATRA during the inspection.



"It’s always an honor to host Rear Adm. Brophy and showcase all the hard work and training that goes into getting our squadron ready for the upcoming show season,” said Cmdr. Alex Armatas, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels. “With this certification, our team is able to perform for the American public, demonstrating the teamwork and professionalism that sets the United States Navy and Marine Corps apart."



Aramatas is preparing for his second season as the Blue Angels commanding officer and will now set his sights on the first official air show performance in El Centro, March 9. The Blues routinely kick off the season by performing for the local El Centro community who play host to Blues each year as they return for training.



The men and women who serve as Blue Angels create a robust staff of aviation professionals including pilots, aircrew, maintainers, and many other support personnel. The bulk of the squadron travels alongside the demonstration team for the entire airshow season. Every team member understands the importance of precision, safety and constant communication.



Lt. Cmdr. Greg Jones is the maintenance officer assigned to the Blues and is also serving in his second season. As the maintenance officer, Jones is responsible for the management of all squadron aircraft. With safety being a paramount concern, Jones highlights the importance of the team’s professional sailors that support the demonstration team from the ground such as those who observe and communicate with the team from a station referred to as the communication cart.



“Our dedicated communication cart cadre holds a paramount role in ensuring the safety and success of our flight demonstrations from the ground. Tasked with a range of critical responsibilities, we meticulously oversee safety observation, ground and airspace control, air traffic deconfliction, and remain vigilant for safety and altitude calls.” said Jones. “We stand ready to support pilots during both in-flight and ground emergencies throughout all practices and demonstrations. Behind the scenes, our ground team at NAF El Centro has been unwavering in their efforts, working tirelessly to ensure seamless and efficient operations as we embark on the 2024 airshow season.”



After performing across the country, the Blue Angels will wrap up their season in their hometown, Pensacola, Florida, on November 8.



CNATRA trains, mentors, and delivers the highest quality Naval Aviators who prevail in competition, crisis, and conflict. Headquartered at NAS Corpus Christi, CNATRA comprises five training air wings in Florida, Mississippi, and Texas, which are home to 17 training squadrons. In addition, CNATRA oversees the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels and the training curriculum for all fleet replacement squadrons.

