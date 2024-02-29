NMCB 11 Seabees complete Norwegian Cold Weather Survival Course

U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 completed a cold weather survival training course in the Harstad Municipality of Norway, Feb. 22, 2024.



During the four-day exercise, the Ramsund Naval Base’s Force Protection Company instructed the Seabees of NMCB 11’s Nordic Detail on the basic survival skills they would need to know during their deployment in the Arctic Circle.



The cold-weather training focused on the essentials of basic survival in an arctic environment, training evolutions included artic terrain navigation, arctic camp setup, drinking water preparation, defensive position construction, and self-rescue from a simulated ice breakthrough.



“Winter operations demand patience, discipline, and a focus on every individual in the team working as one unit,” said Lt. Mason Mullins, the officer in charge of NMCB 11’s Nordic Detail. “Unit effectiveness and morale are highest when every Sailor has a job and is accountable for their role in ensuring the group's success and survivability.”



The Nordic Detail Seabees will put their newly learned skills to use during their deployment to Ramsund Naval Base, Norway, where they will collaborate with their Norwegian counterparts on construction projects and support of NATO exercises.



NMCB 11, assigned to the 22 Naval Construction Regiment, is forward deployed across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations, in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet maritime operations to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. Naval forces in the USEUCOM and USAFRICOM areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

