VUQ 10 Holds Its First Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER (Feb. 22, 2024) Unmanned Carrier-Launched Multi-Role Squadron (VUQ) 10 held its first change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, Feb. 22, 2024.



Cmdr. Emily Mooren, who has served as the squadron’s executive officer since 2022, relieved Capt. Andrew Gastrell as commanding officer of VUQ-10. Capt. Matthew Ventimiglia served as the guest speaker of the event.



VUQ-10 is the fleet replacement squadron for the MQ-25 Stingray, the Navy’s first carrier-based unmanned aircraft. The squadron’s mission is to man, train and equip personnel to operate the MQ-25 in the fleet.



“The MQ-25 system is designed to change the carrier air wing at its core and change the way the Navy fights, increasing the lethality of the air wing and carrier strike group,” said Mooren. “We get to be at the forefront of making all of this happen, changing naval aviation and better equipping our Navy to combat global powers that threaten us and our allies.”



The MQ-25 concept was initiated in 2016 by former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson. On Oct. 1, 2022, the Navy established VUQ-10 with Gastrell as its first commanding officer.



“The most important factor to the success of MQ-25 is sitting behind you and amongst you,” said Gastrell. “These fine Americans are going to pilot and maintain the Stingray and the MQ-25 control station. This professionalism is going to create that trust and bond that we’ve talked about, which is required to go into harm’s way when the risk is high.”



As his final act as commanding officer, Gastrell presented Navy and Marine Corps Achievement medals to two VUQ-10 Sailors. Afterward, he delivered his parting remarks.



“This isn’t a Teams meeting,” said Gastrell. “It’s not a burnout chart, and we’re not talking about story points. This is an MQ-25 fleet change of command with Sailors standing by to get their hands dirty, and I’m super proud of all of the “Pathfinders” [of VUQ-10].”



After officially taking command, Mooren addressed the crowd for the first time as commanding officer.



“VUQ-10 is the first fleet replacement squadron,” said Mooren. “We train AVPs [air vehicle pilots] to be proficient, safe and tactical pilots. Over the next year, we will focus on tightening our core skills and building a solid foundation not just for VUQ-10 but the whole of the VUQ community.”



VUQ-10 is currently located at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, but the squadron’s ultimate home is Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu, California.



For more information, please visit Unmanned Carrier-Launched Multi-Role Squadron 10 (navy.mil)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 09:43 Story ID: 465079 Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VUQ 10 Holds Its First Change of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.