    Team Rota: Sergio Agulló

    SPAIN

    02.22.2024

    Story by Courtney Pollock 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Sergio Agulló, a volunteer for USO Rota, has been a part of the program since September 2023.

    “When I assist as a center representative, my daily duties include welcoming patrons who enter the center,” he said. “And I ensure USO Rota is a welcoming and clean environment. I also have the great opportunity of being a resource of opportunities here in Spain.”

    In addition to center operations, Sergio helps with morale-boosting outreach programs like Cup of Joe on the Pier or Bingo. He has also spearheaded new programs to foster the cross-cultural exchange for the community at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota.

    “It is very important for me to feel part of the base community,” he said. “I was lucky to grow up on the base and I have some nice memories.”

    Originally from Ferrol in Northern Spain, Sergio moved to Rota as a child because his father was in the Spanish Armada. He grew up in this community surrounded by both American and Spanish personnel, and volunteering at USO Rota was a way to give back.

    His involvement has led to new programming to allow the American community to gain a better understanding of the local culture.

    “I am now the lead for a new program called Cooking with Sergio,” he said. “I teach how to make traditional Spanish dishes.”

    He is also working on developing a USO Rota pickleball team – a sport that is very popular in Spain – to encourage camaraderie and cross-cultural exchanges.

    In his free time, he enjoys playing pickleball and hanging out with friends because he feels that “time is something we should all appreciate more.”
    Sergio also said one of his dreams is to live in the United States for awhile.
    When asked where, he responded, “My hope would be in a small town where I could discover a new adventure.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024
    Story ID: 465064
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Rota: Sergio Agulló, by Courtney Pollock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Rota
    Team Rota
    USO Rota

