VP-8 Participates in Singapore Air Show

Changi, Singapore - The “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8 participated in the Singapore Air Show in Changi, February 20-25, 2024.



The airshow is the largest defense exhibition and biennial international tradeshow in the Pacific with more than 50 nations and foreign delegations and 800 defense contractors participating.



The U.S. Department of Defense participated in the event with aerial demonstrations and static displays as an opportunity to build on the already strong ties with Singapore, demonstrate flexible aircraft capability, enable engagement with foreign partners, and expand power projection capabilities.



As part of the airshow, a team of women conducted a “Women in Aviation” panel where they explored avenues to encourage women to join the Aerospace sector, discussed their experiences, addressed barriers to entry, and identified initiatives to encourage inclusiveness.



One of the "Women in Aviation” panelists was Lt. Caroline Baylosis, a pilot of a P-8A Poseidon assigned to VP-8.



“Participating in the Women in Aviation panel was an incredible and inspiring experience and I felt deeply honored to stand alongside such accomplished women in the aviation industry,” said Baylosis. “It provided a great forum to openly discuss our experiences and identify initiatives aimed at fostering inclusiveness within the aviation community.”



The VP-8 “Fighting Tigers” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Kadena Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

