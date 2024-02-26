Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eighth Army kicks off 2024 AER campaign

    Eighth Army kicks off 2024 AER campaign

    Courtesy Photo | Leaders from Eighth Army, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, and 2nd Infantry Division cut...... read more read more

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2024

    Story by Kenji Thuloweit  

    8th Army

    It' the season for Soldiers helping Soldiers! Eighth Army kicked off its annual Army Emergency Relief campaign at the headquarters building on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, March 1, 2024.

    The garrison command staff along with 2nd Infantry Division leaders joined Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson, Eighth Army commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor, in cutting the ceremonial cake officially launching this year's campaign in Korea.

    Army Emergency Relief is the only nonprofit that’s 100% focused on the U.S. Army and has provided billions of dollars in assistance to Soldiers and families since it started in 1942, according to their website.

    Burleson and Bolmer filled out their donation slips and those attending the ceremony were shown a message from AER CEO, Tony Grinston, former Sgt. Maj. of the Army.

    The campaign runs from March 1 through May 15. Soldiers who want to help other Soldiers can consider donating to AER. They can donate online at https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/donate/. Soldiers and patrons can also donate at their local Exchange when they checkout or by an allotment from their paychecks.

    Army Emergency Relief’s mission statement on their website states it provides grants, interest-free loans and scholarships to promote readiness and help relieve financial distress of Soldiers and their Families.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 23:17
    Story ID: 465060
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army kicks off 2024 AER campaign, by Kenji Thuloweit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Eighth Army kicks off 2024 AER campaign

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    Camp Humphreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT