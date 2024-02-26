Eighth Army kicks off 2024 AER campaign

Courtesy Photo | Leaders from Eighth Army, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, and 2nd Infantry Division cut...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Leaders from Eighth Army, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, and 2nd Infantry Division cut the ceremonial cake signifying the start of this year's Army Emergency Relief campaign at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, March 1, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jeong, Se Hyuk) see less | View Image Page

It' the season for Soldiers helping Soldiers! Eighth Army kicked off its annual Army Emergency Relief campaign at the headquarters building on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, March 1, 2024.



The garrison command staff along with 2nd Infantry Division leaders joined Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson, Eighth Army commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer, Eighth Army senior enlisted advisor, in cutting the ceremonial cake officially launching this year's campaign in Korea.



Army Emergency Relief is the only nonprofit that’s 100% focused on the U.S. Army and has provided billions of dollars in assistance to Soldiers and families since it started in 1942, according to their website.



Burleson and Bolmer filled out their donation slips and those attending the ceremony were shown a message from AER CEO, Tony Grinston, former Sgt. Maj. of the Army.



The campaign runs from March 1 through May 15. Soldiers who want to help other Soldiers can consider donating to AER. They can donate online at https://www.armyemergencyrelief.org/donate/. Soldiers and patrons can also donate at their local Exchange when they checkout or by an allotment from their paychecks.



Army Emergency Relief’s mission statement on their website states it provides grants, interest-free loans and scholarships to promote readiness and help relieve financial distress of Soldiers and their Families.