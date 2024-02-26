Daegu opens doors of final AFH Tower

CAMP WALKER, DAEGU, South Korea —A ceremony marking more than a decade of vision, planning and execution took place here, February 29, 2024, as U.S. Army Garrison Daegu cut the ribbon for Army family housing Tower number 4.



“Gaya” Tower, to go along with the existing Tower 1 “Shilla,” Tower 2 “Baekje” and Tower 3 “Goguryeo,” named for historical Korean kingdoms, completes a project started in 2015 which has added 360 new family-friendly apartments and came with an investment of more than $248 million.



“This fourth and final tower represents the Army’s commitment to providing the best possible quality of life for our Soldiers and their families,” said USAG Daegu Commander, Col. Dave Henning. “For us here in the garrison, it represents the embodiment of Installation Management Command’s motto, ‘We are the Army’s home.’”



The ceremony recognized Gaya Tower’s “first family” of Spc. Landon King, 2-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, part of the 35th ADA Brigade. King and his wife Lisa took part in the ribbon cutting and the cake cutting.



More quality housing means more and happier families – which in turn feeds readiness.



“The completion of this new housing tower shows the forward momentum to continue making the (Daegu) community a great place to be and bring in more families,” said 8th Army Deputy Commander for Sustainment, Col. Roderick Laughman. “It also allows the sustainers and warfighters to focus on the mission at hand and be ready to fight tonight knowing their family members are well taken care of.”



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Far East District Commander, Col. Heather Levy, explained that AFH towers are unique to the Land of the Morning Calm.



“Designing and constructing housing towers is an endeavor unique to FED within USACE,” she said. “Across our enterprise, we may be familiar with Army family housing projects, but nowhere else in the world do we construct towers like the ones here in Korea.”



“This is truly a proud moment for the Garrison team and the many agencies that were involved in bringing this project to conclusion,” said the Commanding General of the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Brig. Gen. Frederick Crist. “Today’s opening ceremony really represents the Army’s commitment and investment in Soldier and family quality of life. When we (bring command sponsored) families to Korea, we improve individual Soldier readiness, and also allow families to enjoy the beautiful Korean culture.”



The new Tower has 90 units; 60 three-bedrooms with 1,518 square feet; 26 four-bedrooms, 1828 square feet; and four of the five-bedroom, 2,137 square foot apartments. On the first floor, five of the units are Americans with a Disability Act, or ADA, compliant. All feature modern, open spaces, bright colors and hardwood throughout.



Henning concluded by asking people to envision the Camp Walker community.



“Imagine what it would be like to live in a private, gated, walkable, golf community in the middle of a large city, where the majority of your services were only a short walk away. If you can imagine this, I believe you can imagine what it would be like to live on Camp Walker.



“Life is good now, and we will continue invest in and develop our Army home here in Daegu,” he said. “Rest assured, the future looks bright for USAG Daegu.”

