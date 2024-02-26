Recruiting and Retention Battalion Change of Command

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Lt. Col. Keith W. McKeon, outgoing commander of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, relinquished command to Maj. Calvert C. Brown, the incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony here Feb. 23, 2024.



During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Laura A. McHugh, Deputy Adjutant General-Army, spoke highly of McKeon’s accomplishments and contributions to the battalion during his command tenure.



“Your Soldiers respect and appreciate the leader that you are, you made a difference,” McHugh said to McKeon. “I want to thank both you and your family for giving so selflessly of yourselves over the last 30 years.”



McHugh also expressed wishes to Brown as the new commander.



“You were selected for this position because we have confidence that you too will make a difference,” said McHugh. “I’m confident that you are the right officer for this job.”



McHugh emphasized the importance of commanding the Recruiting and Retention Battalion.



“Not one person comes into the Pennsylvania Guard without coming through the front doors of the recruiting battalion,” said McHugh. “It is the only battalion that is literally evaluated each and every month.”



McKeon reflected on his time as the battalion commander with words of admiration to the formation.



“Your efforts over the course of my tenure added over 5,000 Soldiers to the Pennsylvania Army National Guard,” said McKeon. “I did not do that, you did that. Tremendous job.”



Brown addressed the formation as the battalion commander for the first time.



“I stand before you with immense gratitude for this privilege, it is an honor to join your team,” said Brown. “I am inspired by the challenges and successes that define the Recruiting and Retention Battalion. I am committed to leading and supporting this battalion with a clear vision for the future.”



Prior to assuming command, Brown was the RRBN's Retention and Recruit Sustainment Program commander.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 17:14 Story ID: 465032 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruiting and Retention Battalion Change of Command, by 2LT Ashley Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.