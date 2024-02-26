Soldier’s Strength: Battling Cancer on the Frontlines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – For many, the term “cancer” brings a level of heaviness and unease while evoking anger derived from grief. However, for some, when presented with a cancer diagnosis, that grief can turn into strength and hope. One guardsman who found strength after being diagnosed with cancer is Sgt. 1st Class Garrett Cushman.



In July of 2022, Cushman was deployed to the Horn of Africa with the 268th Military Police Company when he began suffering dizzy spells after standing up and became extremely sensitive to light (photophobia). He also began suffering migraines 1-2 times per week. This was not normal. Since starting his military career in 2011, Cushman took pride in being fit and healthy, first as an infantryman with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and now as a Military Policeman. Something was not right.



He fought through it, as Soldiers do, and returned home in November 2022. But the dizziness, migraines, and light sensitivity kept persisting, even getting worse. It reached a point where he began having migraines every other day. It took a strain, not just on him, but with his family too, as he worked through their post-deployment integration. Cushman made every effort to fight the symptoms, but nothing seemed to work, causing more stress for his family and himself.



“After Christmas, I started to notice the vision in my right eye was slightly distorted and I felt pressure behind it,” said Cushman. “I thought that it may be a result of the constant photophobia and migraines or that the vision issues were causing the migraines. I was at a loss. My vision progressively got worse through the new year.”



Recognizing the situation’s urgency and that it was not going away, Cushman sought medical attention. What he did not know then was that what he would learn would totally change his life.



In January 2023, he went to an ophthalmologist for an eye examination, where he learned that his optic nerves were substantially swollen. Finding that concerning, the ophthalmologist scheduled Cushman for an MRI scan, on February 9, to examine Cushman’s head and see what may be causing the swelling and pain.



On the day of the MRI, Cushman arrived at Jackson Madison County General Hospital’s North Campus, at 4 a.m., for the procedure. The scan went smoothly and the whole event took less than three hours, so Cushman went to work in Henderson where he was the Training NCO for the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s 1st Squadron.



An hour later, Cushman received a life-altering phone call. The hospital called the ophthalmologist to relay the results of his MRI scan. Then, the ophthalmologist contacted Cushman, delivering the news very matter-of-factly. He remembers the ophthalmologist saying, “Hey Garrett, it’s Doctor Irvine. Got your MRI results back. You have a mass on your brain, quite an impressive one at that.”



That Thursday morning, Cushman was officially diagnosed with a brain tumor the size of a baseball on his right temporal lobe. The radiologist at the hospital suggested that it could be a high-grade glioma, a growth of cells that starts in the brain or spinal cord, but most likely an astrocytoma, a tumor that develops in the central nervous system and grows from star-shaped cells. Either way, it was probably cancerous, and the outlook was grim.



After finishing the phone call, Cushman looked at his supervisor, Sgt. 1st Class Wilson Patterson, and asked for a moment alone. He stepped into the bathroom, seeking privacy to comprehend the news.



“I couldn’t process it,” said Cushman.



The nature of the diagnosis was overwhelming. After some time, he gathered himself and returned to the office, sharing the news with his supervisor. Patterson immediately gave Cushman the rest of the day off, as well as whatever time he needed. Once Cushman left the office he called his wife, who happened to be grocery shopping. As he broke the news to her, he could hear her stifling tears on the other end of the line.



After the call, Cushman released his emotions and prayed for strength and resilience. By the time he arrived at home, he was ready for the fight ahead and determined to win. He would not let his children grow up fatherless nor his wife without a husband. The first thing he did was obtain a copy of his MRI and the radiologist’s report. He then researched where to get the best possible care. Then he got to work.



At this point, Cushman was not certain that the tumor was cancerous, but he did not take any chances. He knew the importance of physical fitness and committed to staying active and strong. He reinvigorated his work-out plans and healthy eating habits. He wanted every advantage as during the fight ahead.



“I always maintained a very active lifestyle and always tried to take care of my body,” said Cushman. “Going into this, I knew I had to maintain my level of physical and mental fitness no matter how tough it would be.”



On March 6, Cushman met with his neurosurgeon and spent nearly three hours discussing the condition, potential treatment, medications, and the expected post-surgical course. The initial plan was to undergo a right temporal craniotomy with stealth technology. The surgeon cautioned



that the procedure would be complex and lengthy, taking approximately 7-10 hours, given the tumor’s significant size.



The surgeon also explained that he could safely remove only 70-80% of the mass, with the possibility of it being classified as Grade 2 or Grade 3 Astrocytoma or Oligodendroglioma, Grade 3 being considered cancerous.



Cushman understood the plan and dangers, but did not waste any time, scheduling the craniotomy for March 23, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Over the next few weeks, he did everything to get ready, spent time with his family, and prayed for a positive outcome.



On the morning of the surgery, he felt ready for whatever outcome. The procedure ended up lasting roughly nine hours, after which Cushman was immediately transferred to the neuro-intensive care unit. As he regained consciousness, he felt disoriented, in pain, and burdened by the uncertainty of whether the tumor had been successfully removed.



“After I woke up, my neurosurgeon came to check on me and evaluate my cognitive motor function,” said Cushman. “He was shocked that I did not sustain even the slightest loss of motor control. I was communicating and moving as normal.”



During the surgery, a frozen pathology assessment was taken and unfortunately it raised concerns about the presence of cancer. However, the final pathology report, which would provide definitive answers, would not be available for a few weeks.



Two weeks later, while finishing his recovery from the surgery, Cushman received the final pathology results. On April 9, almost 60 days since his diagnosis, he learned that his tumor was indeed cancer.



Determined to fight, and committed to not let statistics and survival rates consume him, Cushman focused on his next steps. The same day he learned the tumor was cancerous, a call came from the neurosurgery clinic to discuss the results and set up a meeting with a radiation and neuro-oncologist. He also learned that during surgery, the tumor was completely removed. It was one positive element of the call and one less thing to worry about.



The first meeting was with the radiation oncologist. Cushman listened as the physician explained the need to undergo a six-week course of radiation treatment, likely alongside concurrent chemotherapy, for 42 consecutive days. Recognizing that he lived in Jackson, the radiation oncologist suggested seeking treatment locally at the Kirkland Cancer Center to spare him the daily commute to Nashville.



Cushman then met with his neuro-oncologist. The doctor provided a thorough explanation of the previous treatment plan, addressing every detail. After completing the radiation and



chemotherapy, Cushman would then get a much-needed three-week break. Afterwords, he began adjuvant chemotherapy for 12 cycles. Additionally, regular MRI scans would be conducted every other month to monitor his progress. Since he diligently researched his condition prior to the appointment, Cushman understood that his treatment plan was comparable to one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer. The ensuing treatment journey proved to be a painful ordeal.



“Treatment was exhausting,” said Cushman. “Fatigue and pain were a daily way of life, still is.”



Cushman’s mental and physical struggle became an overwhelming part of his life, but he pushed on. Despite the daunting statistics and poor success rate, he made a firm promise to never let the numbers define him. Fueled with determination, Cushman refused to let his body fail him. Even on the days following radiation, he went to the gym and performed intense workouts such as running and resistance training.



Eventually, the medications took a toll on him. Combined with the stress of his cancer diagnosis and his uncertain future, he found himself in despair. Dissociation, depression, anxiety, and intrusive thoughts plagued him, hurting his marriage and relationship with his children.



"I just couldn’t process what exactly was happening, what was about to happen, and what if it comes back?” said Cushman. “Numerous questions went through my mind.”



Just as he trained his body not to give up, he knew he had to train his mind too.



He discovered solace in music, particularly compositions by musicians such as Hans Zimmer and Tony Anderson. Through these songs, he could revisit the entirety of his journey in his mind, finding moments of peace and visualizing his victory.



He also found strength from his family. His son’s innocent question about his constant sleepiness served as inspiration. Realizing his family was looking up to him, he knew he had to set an example and give it everything he had.



"I want to be remembered as the husband, father, friend, and Soldier who fearlessly confronted cancer and declared, ‘Not today,’” said Cushman.



Still, Cushman had concerns. One of which was knowing that his situation would eventually go before a U.S. Army medical board. He wanted to continue serving his country but feared the Army wouldn’t allow it because of his cancer. This motivated him to prove he could still serve. He also worried about what would happen to his family if he could no longer work fulltime in the National Guard.



But he refused to give up. He soldiered on and continued fighting to get better. He continued finding strength in his family and faith in God.



“Without them and the power of God, through Jesus,” said Cushman. “I couldn’t have made it this far.”



Luckily, he also had many friends and co-workers who supported and encouraged him on his journey. They exemplified the true meaning of community, forever leaving a mark on his heart.



While enduring treatment, Cushman continued performing his duties as normal and met the physical fitness standards set forth by the United States Army. He never wavered, showing his commitment to the National Guard and his family.



Despite his challenges, Cushman has remained steadfast in his military commitment and personal goals. In October 2023, he accepted a promotion to Joint Force Headquarters in the Operations directorate as the Assistant Quota Source Manager and Training Non-commissioned Officer for Tennessee. As of January 26, 2024, Cushman is entering his 8th chemo treatment out of a total of 12, and his outcome looks positive.



“I am feeling hopeful now that everything will turn out well,” said Cushman. “If it wasn’t for the strength and help from my family, friends, and fellow guardsmen, I would not still be here today.”



Cushman’s journey reminds us that setbacks and obstacles do not define us, but we must choose how to confront them. His determination, coupled with support from his family and fellow Soldiers, inspired and supported him to fight cancer against all odds. And it continues to do so.



- (30) -

