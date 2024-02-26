NAS Whiting Field Named Best Small Base in the Navy, Nominated for Commander in Chief’s Award

Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Fla. - Commander, Navy Installations Command, Vice Adm. Scott Gray, announced in a message Feb. 21 that Naval Air Station Whiting Field was the Navy’s top pick in the small installation category for the CNIC 2024 Installation Excellence Award program.



Leaders from across the Navy Installations Command enterprise, tasked with overseeing 70 U.S. Navy shore installations worldwide, recently reviewed the nominations and selected finalists for the competition, which recognizes the top three installations, large and small category for outstanding performance during fiscal year 2023.



“Please join me in congratulating each of our winners for a job well done. Nominations were highly competitive, and it was very difficult to select only three finalists in each category this year,” said Gray. “To all of our installations and activities across the Enterprise, thank you for your outstanding leadership and world-class support of the Fleet, Fighter, and Family. I am extremely proud of all you do, day-in and day-out, for our Navy and our Nation.”



The award lauds the top Navy commands at shore for their installation management, program excellence and community outreach. Installations are graded across a number of key areas including: facilities management, quality of life, environment, energy, property stewardship, communication, safety and health as well as many other categories. Each entrant is judged on a write-up of accomplishments plus supporting documentation and photographs.



Capt. Paul N. Flores, Commanding Officer, NAS Whiting Field praised his team for the accomplishment.



“This award is truly a team effort of all hands on the base. It could not have been accomplished without all the hard work of everyone on the team,” said Flores. “I could not be more proud of everyone at NAS Whiting Field. Congratulations, and thanks for everything you do every day!”



Naval Air Station Whiting Field was also nominated to the Secretary of the Navy to represent the U.S. Navy in the 2024 Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence competition. The award recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations. This is the first time that NAS Whiting Field has been nominated for this highly competitive award.



Flores said the local community plays a vital role in Whiting Field’s ability to successfully accomplish the mission. The award nomination package included citations emphasizing partnerships with Santa Rosa County; gaining grants to support infrastructure improvements; top honors in security and protection; energy conservation and many more.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024