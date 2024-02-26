Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Communications Squadron: The Backbone of Base Operations

    Photo By Senior Airman Michael Killian | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Malkiel Shimonar, left, Senior Airman Jared Gilbert,...... read more read more

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- In the ever-evolving landscape of military operations, the 6th Communications Squadron at MacDill Air Force Base stands as a beacon of innovation, dedication, and indispensable support.

    The squadron operates at the intersection of technology and mission readiness, ensuring the 6th Air Refueling Wing and their mission partners are able to seamlessly carry out their mission.

    At the core of the squadron are cyber operations specialists like U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared Gilbert, a technician starting his military career in network operations, who now assists customers directly by completing support tickets covering a wide range of technical challenges.

    Innovation has always came naturally to Gilbert. He quickly took to creating scripts designed to automate software updates across the base, determined to develop a more efficient and secure standard of operation.

    “You have to continuously learn and adapt to new skills and methods in the cyber field,” said Gilbert. “A big innovation I did was reducing man-hours by using Power-Shell, which is a scripting language, to automate a ton of tedious chores such as manually updating trackers or manually compiling data. ”

    The squadron's significance extends beyond technical support; it serves as the initial contact point for any base communication issue. Whether resolving problems directly or routing them to the appropriate department, Gilbert and the rest of the 6th CS ensure that every issue is addressed promptly and effectively.

    “We get about 150 trouble tickets submitted every week,” said U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Daniel Adames, 6th CS non-commissioned officer in charge of cyber operations. “We get about 1,200 calls a week, and that’s not even including emails.”

    The 6th CS is all about teamwork and collaboration. Technicians like Gilbert and Adames work closely, sharing knowledge and solving problems together, striving to create a sense of community and purpose. This collaborative spirit allows for Airmen to excel in the fast-paced and ever-changing landscape of cyber and network operations.

    “My team helps me every day. If I can’t solve something, somebody else can,” said Gilbert. “We uplift each other, not just to get the day to day tasks done, but also to improve everyone's skills.”

    As technology continues to evolve, so does the significance of communication in the workplace. The work of Gilbert and Adames continually ensures that the base remains connected, secure, and ready to meet any challenge.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Communications Squadron: The Backbone of Base Operations, by SrA Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

