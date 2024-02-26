PEO Aviation Hosts Launched Effects Industry Days

Program Executive Office, Aviation and the Project Office, Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (PM UAS) hosted the Launched Effects (LE) Industry Days, Feb. 7-9, 2024, in Huntsville, Ala.



The event brought together nearly 600 industry and government attendees to discuss the future of the Army’s Launched Effects requirements and acquisition planning. During the event, traditional and non-traditional defense industry members engaged with the Army’s LE team and stakeholders through question/answer opportunities. On Feb. 8-9, PM UAS and LE stakeholders conducted one-on-one meetings with vendors.



“We are here to receive feedback and recommendations from you to help refine and inform the Army’s Launched Effects program strategy, said Col. Danielle Medaglia, Project Manager, UAS, in her opening remarks. “We also want to clarify our approach to program execution including requirements, strategy, resourcing, timeline, and the operational employment of Launched Effects.”



LE provides Soldiers with overmatch capabilities for both air and ground forces. It provides the Army with advanced teaming between crewed and uncrewed systems to detect, identify, locate, and report pacing threats in contested environments. LE also extends the Soldier’s ability, reach, and lethality to conduct reconnaissance, security, and attack operations across multiple mission profiles and delivers lethal and non-lethal effects.



Army briefers included members of the Program Executive Office (PEO), Aviation, to include PM UAS, the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) Cross Functional Team (CFT), Maneuver Capability Development Integration Directorate (CDID), PEO Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Sensors (IEW&S), PEO Missiles and Space (M&S), PEO Soldier, and Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal.



The FVL CFT and Maneuver CDID briefers provided an overview of LE requirements for short, medium, and long-range variants included in the draft Abbreviated-Capability Development Document.



PM UAS provided industry with an overview of its holistic Launched Effects acquisition strategy, focusing on the upcoming LE Short Range prototyping effort with a projected award in FY2025. In addition, PM UAS addressed LE program focus areas; Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), Uncrewed Vehicle Control (UVC), and Digital Training Environment. MOSA provides cost effective and efficient integration of new technologies. UVC is the Army’s command and control software for ground and group 1-4 uncrewed aircraft systems. The LE Digital Training Environment utilizes existing hardware while minimizing hardware dependencies. Solutions must provide support for user-based and adaptable mission planning, task training, and evaluation through simulation.



ACC-RSA provided an Aviation and Missile Technology Consortium (AMTC) overview, schedules, and the membership application process. Upcoming LE Short Range requirements are projected to be awarded by AMTC.



PM UAS, in conjunction with PEO Aviation and other Army LE stakeholders, is committed to open communications and sharing of information to gain insight into industry’s comments, ideas and solutions. Collaborative events, such as LE Industry Days, are vital to efficiently and effectively delivering capability, on-time, to meet the Army’s current and future needs.

