Corps of Engineers to reopen four locks and dams after winter maintenance



ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will reopen several locks and dams in March that were closed for winter maintenance:



- Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minnesota – which was dewatered for inspection and concrete repairs – will reopen to navigation March 6.

- Lock and Dam 4 in Alma, Wisconsin – which had been closed for maintenance on its lower guidewall end cell, including placement of sheet pile and concrete – will also reopen March 6.

- Lock and Dam 3, near Welch, Minnesota; and Lock and Dam 7, near La Crescent, Minnesota – both closed for guidewall maintenance – will reopen to navigation March 16.



The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.



