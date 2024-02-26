Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers to reopen four locks and dams after winter maintenance

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Story by David Elmstrom 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Corps of Engineers to reopen four locks and dams after winter maintenance

    ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will reopen several locks and dams in March that were closed for winter maintenance:

    - Lock and Dam 2 in Hastings, Minnesota – which was dewatered for inspection and concrete repairs – will reopen to navigation March 6.
    - Lock and Dam 4 in Alma, Wisconsin – which had been closed for maintenance on its lower guidewall end cell, including placement of sheet pile and concrete – will also reopen March 6.
    - Lock and Dam 3, near Welch, Minnesota; and Lock and Dam 7, near La Crescent, Minnesota – both closed for guidewall maintenance – will reopen to navigation March 16.

    The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.29.2024 15:02
    Story ID: 465023
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US
    Hometown: ST. PAUL, MN, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers to reopen four locks and dams after winter maintenance, by David Elmstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navigation
    mississippi river
    locks and dams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT