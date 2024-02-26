Naval Medical Forces Atlantic reservists contribute to revised Tactical Combat Casualty Care Course

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker | 240126-N-KC192-1117 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 26, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ethan...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker | 240126-N-KC192-1117 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Jan. 26, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ethan Orshanski, a general duty corpsman assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Juliet, makes an incision on a simulated patient during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Tier 3 "Train the Trainer" and pilot course on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Jan. 26, 2024. The two-week course certified 15 TCCC providers that were also able to provide in-depth feedback on course improvements. TCCC Tier 3 is a combat medic course that provides in-depth life saving techniques, technical information and strategies for Department of Defense first responders, and ensures students receive the necessary hands-on training experience that is required for U.S. Navy medical forces to maintain deployment readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker) see less | View Image Page

Two Sailors from Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) joined other commands in the Hampton Roads area to attend a “Trainer the Trainer” Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Tier 3 pilot course on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads – Portsmouth Annex, Jan. 26.



The enhanced course provides several new areas of training, such as medication familiarization and documentation, tactical evacuations and reporting, and a blood management course. The new course also incorporated feedback from providers, students and instructors that resulted in a new curriculum and restructure of TCCC to incorporate Sailors from outside of Navy Medicine.



“I feel very confident in the program and its direction,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Nicolas Brown, a native of Genoa, Ohio, a Training and Administration of Reserve (TAR) Sailor, and the NMFL assistant regional reserve program director. “It’s giving the students more in-depth and digestible knowledge. The final exam is more physical and more hands-on training, because of that the students are more confident in the doing the tasks they need to do.”



First developed in 1996, TCCC serves as the Department of Defense standard of care for non-medical and medical first responders. DOD and NATO allies require TCCC training for deploying forces because it combines effective tactics and medicine.



“They’ve split TCCC up into four tiers now,” explained Chief Hospital Corpsman Tianna Blackmon, a native of Chesapeake, Virginia, an active duty for operational support reservist and the NMFL regional reserve program director. “If we have more people trained in first aid and medicine, the better we can be prepared down range and the more lives we can save.”



The TCCC Tier 1 All Service Member training is designed to provide basic lifesaving skills for non-medical service members at their duty stations or in preparation for non-combat deployments. The Combat Lifesaver course, TCCC Tier 2, is primarily for designated non-medical personnel tasked to provide additional medical support within their units during sustained combat or contingency operations. Tier 3 is combat medic course designed for medical personnel and some licensed practitioners.



“We have been working in conjunction with the Defense Health Agency’s Joint Trauma System to develop and implement a tiered system that introduces and reinforces life-saving self-aid, buddy-aid and field trauma care to our partners across the fleet, both active and reserve,” concluded Cmdr. Travis Storey, the NMFL director for education and training. “These training objectives appropriately prepare our forces for identified challenges of future engagements and conflicts.”



The combat medic course TCCC Tier 3 is available in select locations, and Tier 4 is in development by DHA’s JTS. Tier 4 will be designed for advanced medical personnel and licensed practitioners. It will include prolonged advanced field care for injured service members, including special operations and search and rescue forces.



NMFL, headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia, delivers operationally focused medical expertise and capabilities to meet Fleet, Marine and Joint Force requirements by providing equipment, sustainment and maintenance of medical forces during combat operations and public health crises. NMFL provides oversight for 21 NMRTCs, logistics, and public health and dental services throughout the U.S. East Coast, U.S. Gulf Coast, Cuba, Europe, and the Middle East.



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.