Speed mentoring: Cadets meet their potential future

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, answers questions during the speed mentoring portion of the LTG Stephen M. Twitty Leadership Development Symposium held on post, Feb. 23, 2024. 'Prepare yourselves to take advantage of this opportunity to engage leaders throughout this day,' said Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, to the Soldiers in attendance. 'I think it will help you chart a path for you.'

Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets from universities across the Carolinas gathered at Fort Jackson Feb. 23 to hear from senior officers about what to expect after they receive their commissions.



The annual LTG Stephen M. Twitty Leadership Development Symposium, first hosted in 2017, is for cadets from various universities and colleges in Fort Jackson surrounding areas to meet with general officers and get mentoring first hand.



It began as a part of the South Carolina State University and blossomed into an event stretching across the Palmetto State and into North Carolina.



Events at the symposium include company grade and general officer panel discussions and speed mentoring sessions.



“Prepare yourselves to take advantage of this opportunity to engage leaders throughout this day,” said Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, to the Soldiers in attendance. “I think it will help you chart a path for you.”



For the first time, the event provided company grade officers assigned to Fort Jackson an opportunity to attend and participate in the general officer panel discussion. Some noncommissioned officers also came to the symposium.



“I hope that you have questions, things that you thought about for our senior leaders,” he added. “We will have a panel of some senior leaders who are little closer to where you are and you’ll even have an opportunity to engage senior enlisted leaders.”



The 10 general officers at the event were:

Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais, Training and Doctrine Command deputy commander

Lt. Gen. Donna Martin, Army Inspector General

Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9

Maj. Gen. David Wilson, commander, Army Sustainment Command

Maj. Gen. William Green, Jr., Chief of Chaplains

Maj. Gen. Robert Harter, 81st Readiness Division commander

Maj. Gen. Eugene LeBoeuf, deputy commander U.S. Army Reserve Command

Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Adjutant General of South Carolina

Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander

Brig. Gen. David Jenkins, South Carolina National Guard



“I hope you are ready to take advantage of it,” Kelly advised. “I think it’s a great opportunity.”



The representation of all Army components wasn’t lost on Gervais.

“We are one team, one fight, one team,” she said, “and everyone’s perspective is very important to hear and understand.”



Gervais added she would have loved the opportunity the cadet’s had at the symposium.



“I got to tell you something about this,” she said. “I am so envious of you. Number one, because you will start your career and your journey with an appreciation of what you’re going to do and how you’re going to do it.



“See, we would all agree, my panel members and I, that we did not have this opportunity that you have right now to talk to senior leaders and gain their insights, perspectives …”



Gervais added the officers weren’t going to tell them how to do things, or how to execute their careers, but would share things they “went through, how we approached it and why we approached it that way.”



The symposium began with general and company grade officer panels, before moving to the 1917 Club, formerly the post NCO Club, where they went through speed mentoring sessions.



The general officers, field grade officers, company grade officers and even senior enlisted leaders rotated between tables of cadets to speak about their careers and to answer any questions.



“The best thing we can do is impart our knowledge and experience to you because quite frankly, you are the future leaders of our Army and our Soldiers,” Gervais said.