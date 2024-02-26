Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Living History: Museum comes alive at Jackson school

    Albert Einstein, played by Noah Tenorio a a third grader at C.C. Pinckney Elementary

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Historical figures lined the C.C. Pinckney Elementary School halls Feb. 20-23, 2024 as its annual Living Museum came to life. The museum allows students to gain deeper knowledge about historical figures by allowing them to dress up and practice public speaking and presentation skills.

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
