138th Field Artillery Brigade Incorporates Artificial Intelligence

Story by Chief Warrant Officer 4 Joseph P. Lyddane, 138th Field Artillery Brigade targeting officer



DOHA, Qatar - In the current landscape, the term Artificial Intelligence (AI) pervades virtually every facet of our daily lives. It is being used in autonomous driving vehicles, enhanced facial recognition software, and optimizing marketing and social media campaigns. The military is starting to see the advantages of machine learning on land, sea, air, space and cyber domains.



The evolution of technology and the incorporation of non-conventional tactics on the battlefield require similar innovation and creativity.



The 138th Field Artillery Brigade, currently supporting Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve, is leveraging AI in their daily battle rhythm under the directive of CENTCOM. The MAVEN Smart System (MSS) by Palantir along with National Geospatial Agency (NGA) Broad Area Search - Targeting (BAS-T) uses AI generated algorithms and memory learning capabilities to scan and identify enemy systems in the Area of Responsibility (AOR). MAVEN fuses data from various Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) systems to identify areas of interests. MAVEN is not replacing the Intelligence Analyst's job but simply speeding up the processes while enhancing workflow and efficiency.



The 138th FAB is embedded at the Combined Air & Space Operations Center (CAOC) Al Udeid Air Force Base, Qatar as a Lethal Fires Element (LFE) consisting of five individuals who are collocated with the MAVEN Field Service Representative (FSR). This allows them to maximize the functionality of the program and recommend changes to current software to tailor it to Field Artillery Operations.



Positive target identification (PID) is at the forefront of the targeting process. The speed at which a hostile target can be detected is crucial to the remaining steps of the targeting cycle (Decide, Detect, Deliver, Assess). AI is able to assist by filtering specific user defined parameters, sifting through large amounts of data, extracting what is relevant, and providing analysts like Staff Sgt. Zane Caudill, an Intelligence Analyst for the 138th FAB, with near-real time data that is used by the operations community for validation against the commander’s objective. Once confirmed, the information can be interfaced with existing Army Mission Command Systems like the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System (AFATDS) to generate fire missions.



MAVEN is a joint tool which allows the 138th FAB LFE to pass digital information from AFCENT to the FAB Fire Control Element located at the Joint Training Center in Jordan. Additionally, MAVEN provides the Commander, Col Steve Mattingly, with a Common Operating Picture (COP) used for situational awareness to assist him in making informed decisions.



AI will continue to impact the battle space, whether through autonomous weapon systems, cyber security protocols, or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). It is transforming the way we operate, the way we respond, and impacting mission planning and resource allocation. The use of AI will continue to expand possibilities for the Armed Forces and is potentially the key technology to ensure the US Military remains strategically, operationally, and tactically prepared.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 14:02 Location: DOHA, QA